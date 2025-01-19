Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Commanders stun Lions, advance to NFC Championship Game
By Scott Rogust
The Washington Commanders have "Team of Destiny" vibes in this playoff run. They knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in dramatic fashion, on a walk-off field goal by Zane Gonzalez. Their next opponent was the Detroit Lions, who entered the season as favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59.
Well, the Commanders didn't need to pull off a last-second win, because they dominated the Lions, picking up the 45-31 win. Now, the Commanders are back in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season, the last time they won the Super Bowl. Now, they are just one win away from reaching the big game.
Let's look at the updated playoff bracket with the Commanders' win in the books.
Updated NFL playoff bracket after Commanders advance on to NFC Championship Game
Here are the results so far in these playoffs.
- Houston Texans 32, Los Angeles Chargers 12 (Wild Card)
- Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 14 (Wild Card)
- Buffalo Bills 31, Denver Broncos 7 (Wild Card)
- Philadelphia Eagles 22, Green Bay Packers 10 (Wild Card)
- Washington Commanders 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 (Wild Card)
- Kansas City Chiefs 23, Houston Texans 14 (Divisional)
- Washington Commanders 45, Detroit Lions 31 (Divisional)
Now, let's take a look at the remaining playoff schedule from the Sunday slate of Divisional Round games, all the way to Super Bowl 59
Matchup (Round)
Date and Time
4 Rams at 2 Eagles (Divisional)
Sunday, Jan. 19 (3 p.m. ET) - NBC
3 Ravens at 2 Bills (Divisional)
Sunday, Jan. 19 (6:30 p.m. ET) - CBS
6 Commanders at 4 Rams/2 Eagles (NFC Championship Game)
Sunday, Jan. 26 (3 p.m. ET) - FOX
2 Bills/3 Ravens Winner at 1 Chiefs (AFC Championship Game)
Sunday, Jan. 26 (6:30 p.m. ET) - CBS
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday, Feb. 9 (6:30 p.m. ET) - FOX
The Commanders will now wait for the winners of Sunday's game between the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams and No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles. Since the Commanders are the No. 6 seed, they will be on the road once again for the NFC Championship Game. The Commanders have embraced the "road warrior" mantra.
As for the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs will host after their 23-14 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday. It wasn't a dominant performance by the Chiefs, but they didn't have to have one, due in part to the work by their defense.
The Chiefs will take on the winner of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday evening. This will be an anticipated matchup, as it will be Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen in a battle of NFL MVP favorites.