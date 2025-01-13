Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Commanders upset Buccaneers, shake up NFC
By Scott Rogust
The NFL playoffs started on Saturday, but until Sunday night, there wasn't that much excitement. That's because all of the favored teams won with relative ease. The Baltimore Ravens dispatched of the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Philadelphia Eagles soared to an easy win over the Green Bay Packers. But on Sunday night, the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided the excitement that NFL fans were craving.
The Washington-Tampa Bay game came down to the wire. With the game tied 20-20, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led the team into the red zone with just seconds remaining in regulation. That set up Zane Gonzalez for a 37-yard field goal. Said attempt flew to the right, bounced off the right upright, and flew over the crossbar to give the Commanders the 23-20 walk-off win.
With this exciting game in the books, let's take a look at the NFL playoff bracket.
Here are the results of each playoff matchup so far
- Houston Texans 32, Los Angeles Chargers 12
- Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 14
- Buffalo Bills 31, Denver Broncos 7
- Philadelphia Eagles 22, Green Bay Packers 10
- Washington Commanders 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
There is still one more game remaining in the Wild Card Round, and that's between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. But, we know of all the Divisional Round matchups.
Here is the AFC playoff bracket:
- No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 4 Houston Texans
- No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 3 Baltimore Ravens
The Chiefs, by way of holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC, played the lowest remaining seed, held by the Texans. Kansas City is looking to become the first franchise to ever win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Meanwhile, the Bills and Ravens face off in perhaps the most anticipated matchup in the Divisional Round. That's because quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are the favorites to win the NFL MVP Award. It will be a true battle to get into the AFC Championship Game.
Here is the NFC playoff bracket:
- No. 1 Detroit Lions vs. No. 6 Washington Commanders
- No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams/No. 5 Minnesota Vikings
By way of earning the No. 1 seed, the Detroit Lions host the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round. Considering the Packers lost, the Commanders' victory earned them a matchup against the Lions.
Meanwhile, the Eagles will await the winner of Monday night's Rams vs. Vikings game to find out their Divisional Round opponent.
While the Wild Card Round did disappoint a bit, the Divisional Round matchups look stacked, and could provide the playoff games that fans have been craving.