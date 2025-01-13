Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Eagles out Packers, keep chalk alive in NFC
With three AFC blowouts out of the way, the first NFC postseason matchup featured the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Green Bay Packers. It was not a very competitive game, with the Eagles cruising to a 22-10 victory over the mistake-prone, injury-ravaged Packers.
There were moments where it felt like Green Bay might make this a game, especially after a wrecking-ball, 30-yard run from Josh Jacobs to set up a touchdown late in the third quarter. That said, the Eagles were always in the driver's seat, answering each flourish of Packers momentum with a swift and definitive putdown.
Jalen Hurts wasn't able to do much through the air, but Saquon Barkley eclipsied 100 yards in his Eagles postseason debut, while the Philadelphia defense remained as solid as ever. Jordan Love tossed three interceptions and Green Bay fumbled the opening kickoff. Those four turnovers were the story of the afternoon, essentially burying a Packers offense that is normally capable of more than 10 points, even against such a quality defense.
The postseason has been entirely chalk to date. The second-seeded Eagles now move on to the NFL Divisional Round, where a variety of potential opponents await. Here is the updated postseason bracket.
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Eagles dispatch Packers in Wild Card Round
Here are all the postseason scores that have gone final so far:
- Houston Texans 32, Los Angeles Chargers 12
- Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 14
- Buffalo Bills 31, Denver Broncos 7
- Philadelphia Eagles 22, Green Bay Packers 10
The AFC bracket is set for the Divisional Round:
- No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 4 Houston Texans
- No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 3 Baltimore Ravens
The NFC bracket, meanwhile, is still open-ended.
- No. 1 Detroit Lions vs. TBD
- No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. TBD
The remaining matchups, of course, will be determined over the next couple nights. The first-place Lions will host the lowest seed to advance, while the Eagles will face the higher-seeded victor. The No. 6 Washington Commanders visit the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, while the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams host the No. 5 Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
If the Bucs win, that will be Philadelphia's opponent — a rematch of the 2024 NFC Wild Card Round. If the Commanders win, that will pit the Eagles against the winner of Rams-Vikings.
There isn't really a favorable draw here. The Eagles' offense feels vulnerable with Jalen Hurts in a passing slump and the NFC is, frankly, loaded. The Commanders just beat Philadelphia the other week, but the Vikings (14-3) are a "Wild Card" team with the exact same regular season record as the Eagles. Los Angeles would be the ideal opponent, but a Rams victory over Minnesota feels... improbable.
Expect more quality football on the horizon. The NFL Playoffs are just getting started.