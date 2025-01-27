Updated NFL Playoff bracket: Chiefs set up Super Bowl 57 rematch with Eagles
By Scott Rogust
NFL Championship Sunday has officially come and gone, and we now move on to Super Bowl 59, live on Sunday, Feb. 9, from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
The main event of the day was the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. For the Chiefs, they were looking to get one game closer to winning a record third consecutive Super Bowl title. For the Bills (and all of the Chiefs detractors), they were hoping to end their season with quarterback Josh Allen leading the way.
Allen could not pull the Bills to a win over the Chiefs. Instead, a final attempt to win was stopped by Steve Spagnuolo's defense. But Mahomes successfully got a first down as Buffalo burned their timeouts, to clinch the 32-29 victory.
Now, they move on to the Super Bowl, and they face a familiar foe in the Philadelphia Eagles.
Updated NFL playoff bracket after Chiefs advance to Super Bowl 59
The playoff results are final through the Conference Championship Games, with just Super Bowl 59 remaining on the schedule. Let's look at the results of every game, including the Eagles and Chiefs games.
- Houston Texans 32, Los Angeles Chargers 12 (Wild Card)
- Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 14 (Wild Card)
- Buffalo Bills 31, Denver Broncos 7 (Wild Card)
- Philadelphia Eagles 22, Green Bay Packers 10 (Wild Card)
- Washington Commanders 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 (Wild Card)
- Kansas City Chiefs 23, Houston Texans 14 (Divisional)
- Washington Commanders 45, Detroit Lions 31 (Divisional)
- Buffalo Bills 27, Baltimore Ravens 25 (Divisional)
- Philadelphia Eagles 28, Los Angeles Rams 22 (Divisional)
- Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23 (NFC Championship Game)
There is only one game left, and it's the most important game, Super Bowl 59. Here's
Matchup (Round)
Date and Time
2 Eagles vs. 1 Chiefs (Super Bowl 59)
6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9 (FOX)
The Eagles clinched their spot after handily defeating the rival Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game. Running back Saquon Barkley ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns in 15 carries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, ran for three touchdowns of his own, while completing 20-of-28 pass attempts for 246 yards and a touchdown.
Who will be the home team in Super Bowl 59 between Chiefs and Eagles?
Much like Super Bowl 57 between the two teams, the Philadelphia Eagles will serve as the home team in Super Bowl 59.
The home team is determined by alternating years. The NFC hosts the odd-numbered Super Bowls, while the AFC hosts the even-numbered Super Bowls. So, expect the Eagles to be donning their midnight green uniforms, while the Chiefs will wear their white away uniforms.