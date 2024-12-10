Updated NFL Playoff Picture after Week 14: Projected matchups, clinched berths, and more
Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season saw some exciting games and even a new record. Only four teams have clinched a playoff berth so far: the Chiefs, Bills, Lions, and Eagles. However, there are still four weeks of football left to play and anything can change. Let's take a look at the updated playoff rankings following Week 14.
AFC Playoff Picture
1. Chiefs (12-1)
The Chiefs just keep finding ways to win. They moved to 12-1 after defeating the Chargers 19-17 when a last-minute field bounced of the left goal post and in to secure the victory for Kansas City. Currently, the Chiefs have a first-round BYE in the playoffs and could very well be on their way to win a third Super Bowl in a row.
2. Bills (10-3) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (8-5)
Despite quarterback Josh Allen throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another three touchdowns (the first to do it in NFL history), the Bills fell to the Rams 42-44 in Los Angeles. Even after the loss, Buffalo is still hanging onto the second seed with Pittsburgh not far behind.
The Bills would host the seventh-seed Denver Broncos in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Denver has been playing well under rookie quarterback Bo Nix and second-year head coach Sean Payton.
3. Steelers (10-3) vs. 6. Chargers (8-5)
The Steelers remain ahold of the third seed in the AFC playoff race but they aren't far behind the Bills. Currently, the Bills hold the advantage over the Steelers because of strength of victory. If the season ended today, the Steelers would be welcoming the Chargers to Pittsburgh.
Next week will be crucial games for both the Bills and Steelers. The Bills will face the NFC one-seed, the Detroit Lions while the Steelers will play against the NFC two-seed, the Philadelphia Eagles.
4. Texans (8-5) vs. 5. Ravens (8-5)
The Texans would get home-field advantage in this case but the Ravens will likely have the talent advantage. The Texans sit at a solid 8-5 but quarterback C.J. Stroud has seemingly suffered a sophomore slump. In Week 15, Houston should get a fairly easy matchup against the Dolphins, who are still technically in play for a wild-card playoff spot.
NFC Playoff Picture
1. Lions (12-1)
The Lions have a first-round BYE and would get an extra week to rest before the divisional round. However, things could quickly change as the Lions' divisional opponent the Vikings aren't far behind. While the Vikings are currently the fifth seed, they are only one game behind Detroit. The Lions will have a tough matchup against Buffalo in Week 15 while the Vikings should have an easy one against the broken Bears.
2. Eagles (11-2) vs. 7. Commanders (8-5)
The Eagles are also close behind the Lions in the NFC playoff race. They would face off against their Commanders for the third time this season if the playoffs started today. They beat Washington 26-18 the first time around and will face off again on Dec. 22, with a potential third matchup coming three weeks after that.
The Eagles won a close game against the 3-10 Panthers in Week 14 and will face Pittsburgh in Week 15. to try and hang onto the two-seed.
3. Seahawks (8-5) vs. 6. Packers (9-4)
The Seahawks are on a roll after winning four straight games and will look to keep that streak alive against the Packers in Week 15. As the playoffs sit right now, the Seahawks would see the Packers again in January. While Seattle has significantly improved in both the run game and on defense throughout this season, (and remain one game ahead of the Rams in the division), the Packers won't be an easy matchup.
4. Buccaneers (7-6) vs. 5. Vikings (11-2)
The Buccaneers continue to clean to life and lead the NFC South division despite losing to the Falcons twice this season. They will play in Los Angeles versus the Chargers in Week 15, which is likely the toughest game remaining on their schedule, followed by the Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints.
As for the Vikings, they have a near-guaranteed win over the Bears this week. However, the final three weeks will see a tough streak against Seattle, Green Bay, Detroit.