Updated Orioles starting rotation after signing ex-Braves star Charlie Morton
By Lior Lampert
After losing top-of-the-rotation starter Corbin Burnes to the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason, the Baltimore Orioles brought in an uninspiring replacement à la Charlie Morton. It represents a marked downgrade at one of baseball's premium positions for a club with World Series aspirations.
At this stage in his career, Morton is primarily an innings-eater, making it hard to envision him resembling the ace the club desperately needs. If the Orioles think he'll fill the void left by Burnes' departure, they have another thing coming. Or does Baltimore have another trick(s) up their sleeve this winter?
Regardless, as of now, Morton headlines Baltimore's unexciting attempt to plug the gap of Burnes skipping town. With that in mind, here's how the Orioles rotation looks heading into the 2025 MLB campaign following the addition of the former.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on the Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
How the Orioles rotation shakes out after replacing Corbin Burnes with Charlie Morton
Rank
Name
1
Grayson Rodriguez, RHP
2
Zach Eflin, RHP
3
Dean Kremer, RHP
4
Charlie Morton, RHP
5
Albert Suárez, RHP
6
Kyle Bradish, RHP
There is a lack of left-handed arms in Baltimore, as you can see (or can't, we suppose). That was an issue in 2024 as well, which Burnes didn't address. But his talent was enough to overcome the obstacle. Can the same be said for Morton entering his age-41 season? Probably not, though crazier things have happened.
Grayson Rodriguez is best suited as a No. 2/3 option for a contending staff. Yet, barring any unforeseen circumstances, he'll presumably get the nod for Baltimore on Opening Day next season. The 25-year-old will enter spring training with no physical limitations, fully recovered from a right lat strain that previously plagued him.
Morton won't be tasked with operating as Baltimore's ace sans Burnes. Nonetheless, the two-time All-Star's experience and pedigree as an aging hurler could be a deciding factor for the Orioles at critical moments.
Moreover, after undergoing Tommy John surgery in mid-June, Kyle Bradish has reportedly begun throwing again with an eye towards a midseason return. His integration into the mix should help counteract Burnes' exit.