Updated Seahawks WR depth chart after team signs former rival Cooper Kupp

The Seattle Seahawks made some major moves to change their team early on this offseason. They traded away starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and replaced him with Sam Darnold on a three-year, $100.5 million contract. But then, there was the trade of wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seahawks fans wondered how he would be replaced, especially with the depth behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba lookng weak.

Well on Friday, the Seahawks signed free agent Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million contract. This comes days after the Los Angeles Rams officially released Kupp from his contract, weeks after they said they were moving on from him.

For Kupp, this is a homecoming, as he grew up in Yakima, Wash. Plus, he gets to play for a team that obviously plans on winning in 2025. But, what does the wide receiver depth look like with Kupp in the fold?

Updated Seahawks wide receiver depth chart after signing Cooper Kupp

Position Player WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR2 Cooper Kupp WR3 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR4 Jake Bobo WR5 Cody White WR6 Dareke Young WR7 John Rhys Plumlee

With the addition of Kupp, the depth chart looks a lot better on paper for the Seahawks than it did before his signing became official. The Seahawks know all too well what Kupp can bring to the field when healthy. In his career, Kupp caught 70-of-103 targets for 815 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games, and won 9-of-12 of those games.

The thing is, Kupp hasn't been the same since his ridiculous 2021 season, where he recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp has dealt with a variety of injuries since that season, limiting him to just 33 games in three years. But when he's on the field, Kupp is a difference maker. Pairing him with Smith-Njigba makes for a solid pass-catching duo for Darnold to target.

Plus, the team signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. While he only logged 40 receptions in the past two seasons, he could be a beneficiary of the duo of Smith-Njigba and Kupp.

Behind them on the depth chart are Jake Bobo, Cody White, Dareke Young, and John Rhys Plumlee. But we can't rule out the Seahawks adding another wide receiver in the NFL Draft. It could come as early as the first round, especially if Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, or Texas' Matthew Golden are available.

But as of now, the wide receiver room looks a lot better than it did on Thursday with Kupp now on board.