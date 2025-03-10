Updated Steelers WR depth chart after landing DK Metcalf

A year ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers desperately attempted to find a perimeter wide receiver to pair with George Pickens. They explored options throughout the offseason and nearly acquired Brandon Aiyuk in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, though, their search came up empty.

The Steelers appeared to be fine with their wide receiver corps throughout the majority of the season, but the wheels fell off when Pickens suffered a hamstring injury in December. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled to move the ball, and the team lost two of the three games without their star wideout. Pickens never regained his explosiveness even when he returned, and the Steelers' season ended with a whimper.

This year, Steelers general manager Omar Khan made it a priority to find a perimeter threat early in the offseason, and he accomplished that goal on Sunday. Pittsburgh acquired veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a second-round pick and a late-round pick swap. The team then locked Metcalf into a five-year, $150 million contract extension — an annual salary of $30 million.

Here’s a look at Pittsburgh’s wide receiver depth chart after the trade.

Steelers wide receiver depth chart after trading for DK Metcalf

Position Player Perimeter DK Metcalf Perimeter George Pickens Slot Calvin Austin Backup Roman Wilson

Metcalf was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he quickly established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the league. He’s compiled 6,324 receiving yards over that span, the 12th-most among all players. But the 27-year-old has struggled to find consistency, as he’s recorded three seasons with less than 1,000 yards, and whether or not he tops that figure in Pittsburgh will likely depend on the team’s quarterback, which remains an unknown.

If the Steelers are trying to attract a veteran passer to join them, Metcalf’s addition certainly helps. Pittsburgh is now equipped with Metcalf and Pickens on the perimeter, with third-year wide receiver Calvin Austin and tight end Pat Freiermuth operating over the middle.

Austin found some success in his sophomore season despite playing a limited role. The 25-year-old started eight games and finished with 36 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns. He could take on a bigger role in 2025, particularly with less competition.

The Steelers could still add a few more pass catchers to their roster. Wide receivers Mike Williams, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek are all free agents, which leaves Pittsburgh without much depth.