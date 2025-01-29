Updated WNBA Mock Draft after Seattle Storm acquire No. 2 pick in Jewell Loyd–Kelsey Plum trade
Two trades this week have shaken up the WNBA Draft order. First, a three-team deal involving Kelsey Plum and Jewell Loyd led to the No. 2 pick moving from the Sparks to the Storm.
Then on Tuesday, a deal between the Mercury and Sun sent Alyssa Thomas to Phoenix and saw the No. 12 pick head to Connecticut.
With the draft order shaken up, let's take a look at what the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft could look like.
1. Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers (G, UConn)
There's zero questions about who will go No. 1, as UConn guard Paige Bueckers is a generational prospect who will be the top pick unless she decides to stay at UConn for one final season. The bigger question revolves around who will draft Bueckers with this pick, with some rumors swirling that Bueckers won't want to play in Dallas. I don't know how much credence to give those rumors, but since hypothetical trades aren't factored in here, Bueckers goes to Dallas.
2. Seattle Storm - Olivia Miles (G, Notre Dame)
For years, the Storm had the point guard position on lock with Sue Bird, but now Bird is retired and after while Skylar Diggins-Smith experiment yielded strong results last season, she's a short term solution. Seattle needs someone who can play the one long term.
Enter Olivia Miles. Getting the No. 2 overall pick in the Jewell Loyd trade is a win for Seattle considering Loyd demanded a trade and thus the team didn't have a ton of leverage. The Notre Dame product is a great playmaker who has upped her scoring output this season for the Irish.
3. Chicago Sky - Sonia Citron (G, Notre Dame)
Another Irish guard goes third as the Sky take Sonia Citron, who projects to be a very good 3-and-D wing at the next level. Chicago invested heavily in the frontcourt last year and now needs to work on figuring out the guard and wing spots, especially after the decision to move on from Chennedy Carter.
4. Washington Mystics - Kiki Iriafen (F, USC)
Kiki Iriafen's stock has fallen this season as her move from Stanford to USC has seen a drop in points, field goal percentage, rebounds and assists, but she's still a very intriguing player with high upside. Pairing her with Shakira Austin would give the Mystics an exciting, athletic frontcourt.
5. Golden State Valkyries - Dominique Malonga (F, LDLC ASVEL Feminin)
It's likely going to be a long season for Golden State and winning isn't the name of the game for the expansion Valkyries. The team should just go best player available, which in this case is French big Dominique Malonga, a 19-year-old who might have the second-highest ceiling of anyone in this draft. Sure, she might not even come over this year, but Golden State should be looking firmly toward the future.
6. Washington Mystics - Shyanne Sellers (G, Maryland)
After taking a big earlier, the Mystics can add a guard at No. 6 with Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, a 44.8 percent shooter from 3 this season who can work well as the secondary ballhandler beside Brittney Sykes. That's especially useful since Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is leaving Washington to sign with the Atlanta Dream.
7. New York Liberty - Te-Hina Paopao (G, South Carolina)
It sure sounds like Courtney Vandersloot will be gone this offseason, so the Liberty could use another guard to add to the fold. South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao is more a combo guard than a point guard, but with Sabrina Ionescu already in this backcourt, a combo guard at the one should be fine. Paopao is an elite 3-point shooter who would have ample opportunity for open shots on this roster.
8. Indiana Fever - Aneesah Morrow (F, LSU)
Aliyah Boston should be locked in as the long-term center for the Fever, but there are plenty of question marks about the four spot and if NaLyssa Smith is the answer there or not. Whether the Fever plan to keep Smith around or not, adding an athletic four like LSU's Aneesah Morrow can help bolster things up front. She won't stretch the floor, but she can crash the boards and have a lot of fun on fast breaks with Caitlin Clark.
9. Los Angeles Sparks - Georgia Amoore (G, Kentucky)
The Sparks added Kelsey Plum to the backcourt, but it shouldn't be done adding guards. It also shouldn't expect the No. 9 pick to yield a starting point guard, but Kentucky's Georgia Amoore is a smart playmaker and strong shooter who could provide strong minutes for Los Angeles and could eventually be a nice fit in the starting unit beside Plum.
Las Vegas' Forfeited Pick
The Aces should be picking here after the Sparks, but the team had to forfeit its first-round pick after the team has found in violation of league rules revolving around the Dearica Hamby situation.
10. Chicago Sky - Azzi Fudd (G, UConn
As mentioned earlier, the Sky need guard help. Drafting Citron at No. 3 is a great start, and taking a swing on Azzi Fudd at No. 10 would be a great chaser. Fudd comes with a lot of injury concerns after playing just 17 games between her sophomore and junior seasons, but she's shooting 39.1 percent from deep this year and could be a great scoring option off the bench if she can stay healthy. Plenty of question marks, but the Sky are a team that need to take risks.
11. Minnesota Lynx - Janiah Barker (F, UCLA)
I'm honestly still not sure what to think of Janiah Barker, who is averaging just 8.7 points per game in her first season at UCLA. She has all the tools to be a great pro player, but her shot has just really fallen off this season. Still, the Lynx are a team that could really mold Barker into the best version of herself, with Cheryl Reeve being perhaps the best coach to turn Barker into a consistent WNBA player.
12. Connecticut Sun - Maddy Westbeld (F, Notre Dame)
With Alyssa Thomas gone and plenty of other Sun players potentially following her out the door, Connecticut's goal in the draft should be to add talent, Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld fits that definition. She can provide the team with someone who can play the three or four and who has the shooting chops to help the team spread the floor out, something it wasn't always able to do with how the roster has been constructed over the past few seasons.