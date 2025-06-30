Updated women's Wimbledon bracket after Round 1: Keys grinds, Ostapenko out

We didn't get quite as much opening-round chaos as we saw on the men's side, but there was still plenty of drama in Round 1 of the ladies draw at Wimbledon on Monday. The No. 20 seed, Jelena Ostapenko (a semifinalist here back in 2017), has already gone home, falling to hometown hero Sonay Kartal in three sets, while multiple top-10 players saw serious scares.

Darkness has left one match remaining in the opening round, but as we get set for a jam-packed Round 2 on Tuesday, where do things stand in the women's bracket? Let's break it all down.

Updated Wimbledon Bracket: Matches set for Round 2, full schedule

• Aryna Sabalenka (1) v. Marie Bouzkova

• Emma Raducanu v. Marketa Vondrousova

• Elisa Mertens (24) v. Ann Li

• Aliaksandra Sasnovich v. Evita Svitolina (14)

• Katie Boulter v. Solana Sierra

• Cristina Bucsa v. Donna Vekic (22)

• Leylah Fernandez (29) v. Laura Siegemund

• Olga Danilovic v. Madison Keys (6)

• Jasmine Paolini (4) v. Kamilla Rakhimova

• Eva Lys vs. Linda Noskova

• Beatriz Haddad Maia (21) v. Dalma Galfi

• Renata Zarazua v. Amanda Anisimova (13)

• Diana Schnaider (12) v. Diane Parry

• Viktoriya Tomova v. Sonay Kartal

• Ashlyn Krueger (31) v. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

• Naomi Osaka v. Katerina Siniakova/Qinwen Zheng

Madison Keys digs deep to avoid upset

Keys' perfect 10-0 record in the first round at Wimbledon appeared to be in serious jeopardy after upstart Elena-Gabriela Ruse snatched the first set in a tiebreak. But despite the scorching afternoon temperatures in London and an opponent who was on a heater from the baseline, Keys found enough to survive.

Despite fighting cramps and heat exhaustion the entire day, Ruse kept coming. Keys ripped off four straight games to take back control of the match, every time it seemed that the favorite was about to pull away, Ruse found an answer, at one point even busting out an underhand serve to catch the American off-guard. It seemed like she might actually have a shot at the upset when she broke Keys to level the final set at 5-5, but the Australian Open champion took each of the final two games to move on to the second round.

There, she'll face No. 37-ranked Olga Danilovic, who dispatched qualifier Shuai Zhang in straight sets in her opener.

Jelena Ostapenko shocked by hometown hero

How's that for revenge? Just days ago, Ostapenko had little problem dispatching Brit Sonay Kartal in their final Wimbledon tuneup at Eastbourne. But at the All England Club on Monday, it was Kartal, the British No. 3, who came up big, rolling in the third set for a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 win in front of a highly partisan home crowd.

Ostapenko, who entered the tournament seeded No. 20, is one of the heaviest hitters in the women's game. But Kartal kept her off-kilter all day long, consistently neutering her powerful groundstrokes and then showing some impressive poise in the decisive third set. Now she'll get her chance to extend this Cinderella run a little further, with a second-round matchup against No. 111-ranked Viktoriya Tomova, who advanced past Ons Jabeur in Round 1.

Wimbledon Bracket: Round 1 matches to still be played, full schedule

As is common at Wimbledon, especially in the early rounds, play wasn't quite complete by the time things were called due to darkness on Monday evening. There's one final match in the first round on the women's side, featuring No. 9 seed Qinwen Zheng against Katerina Siniakova. The winner will face Naomi Osaka, who won her opener against Aussie qualifier Talia Gibson.

After that, the second round will begin on Tuesday afternoon, and there are several juicy matchups on the docket. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will face off against 2022 quarterfinalist Marie Bouzkova, while British hero Emma Raducanu has a tough test against 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova.