Updated Yankees rotation if Gerrit Cole injury leads to lengthy absence

Gerrit Cole underwent testing on his throwing elbow and will be seeking a second evaluation, per Brian Hoch. Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees hope it won’t cause him to miss a significant period.

Brian Cashman built the team to prevent runs after their lineup lost Juan Soto. They inked an eight-year deal with Max Fried, who’s pitched to a 3.07 career ERA. With Cole likely out to start 2025, Fried will likely fill in as the ace, and he’s more than capable of doing so.

After Fried, the Yankees rotation isn’t the best by any measure. Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, and Marcus Stroman will follow the lefty. They have a few options for the final rotation spot. Eyes will be locked on those candidates for the rest of Spring Training.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Yankees rotation if Gerrit Cole misses time

Max Fried Carlos Rodon Clarke Schmidt Marcus Stroman Will Warren

Will Warren be the most likely arm to snag a rotation spot. The 25-year-old has pitched stellar this spring. He’s allowed just one run across three appearances. Warren tallied 11 strikeouts to just two walks across eight innings.

Last season, Warren struggled in his six games with New York, pitching to a 10.32 ERA. Over the offseason, he worked on his five-pitch arsenal, and early signs show it’s paying off. The young right-hander features a wicked slider with a ton of spin. He’ll need to continue pitching well in the spring to solidify his spot in the rotation.

If New York feels Warren needs more time in Triple-A, Carlos Carrasco could come into play. Cashman signed Carrasco to a minor-league deal. The 37-year-old has a legitimate chance at joining the rotation with the injuries to Cole and Gil. The 15-year veteran holds a 4.14 career ERA. In the last two seasons, he pitched to a 6.18 ERA.

In Spring Training, he’s tallied 4.2 innings with one run allowed. Although he’s prevented runs, his walks have been an issue. Carrasco allowed four walks in his most recent outing. Nevertheless, he’s still got experience in the bigs and even New York. In 2023, the veteran posted a 15-7 record and a 3.97 ERA with the New York Mets. If he cuts the Opening Day roster, Yankees fans will hope they get the 2023 version of Carrasco rather than the version of the past two seasons.

Without Gil and now Cole to start 2025, the Yankees rotation isn’t a strength. Cashman’s plan to roll out a dominant rotation isn’t coming to fruition. New York’s lineup isn’t what it was in 2024. Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt don’t replace Soto. They also have a massive hole at third base. Hopefully, Cole’s second test doesn’t show anything significant. The two-time Cy Young absence or presence will play a key role in 2025.