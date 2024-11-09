Uphill battle for Daniel Jones, Giants somehow gets steeper
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are entering a must-win game overseas on Sunday morning. They faceoff with the suddenly dangerous Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany.
But a seemingly last-minute change to the offensive line might make it that much harder for quarterback Daniel Jones to successfully operate against what is supposed to be an inferior foe.
Per USA Today's Art Stapleton, New York is leaning towards starting Evan Neal at right tackle on Sunday and moving Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle.
If Neal starts, it would be his first gameday action since suffering an ankle injury in 2023 that required surgery and has kept him out in that time. He did get some snaps in New York's preseason game against the Jets this season.
Shaking up the offensive line may prove to be a bad decision for the Giants
Neal was selected seventh overall in the 2022 NFL Draft but has since proved to be a disappointment. Despite his size and strength, his footwork has made him a liability in pass protection.
In his rookie year he allowed seven sacks and was penalized seven times in 738 snaps played, per Pro Football Focus.
If the Giants cannot come back stateside with a victory over the lowly Panthers, head coach Brian Daboll's job is possibly more at risk than ever before.
Jones showed some improvement in New York's 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders, throwing two touchdowns and ending a home scoring drought that stretched nearly two years.
But if his offensive line is being shuffled around, that could prove to be unwise if he struggles in Germany against Carolina.
The latter just upset division rival New Orleans in Week 9, caused their head coach to be fired and nearly sparked a full-on mutiny against their starting passer Derek Carr.
New York cannot afford a visit from the grim reaper meme that seems to have taken the form of Carolina.