Upside and Motor: 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0, Dylan Harper staking his claim
The first month and change of the college basketball season has given us plenty to work with. The 2025 NBA Draft class is loaded, especially by recent standards. The 2024 class just sort of came and went. That won't be the case with this upcoming rookie class. There is too much talent on the board. Buckle in and prepare for a healthy, ongoing debate cycle over how exactly the board should fall.
Cooper Flagg continues to dominate headlines, as he should, but the group of prospects vying for No. 2 deserves just as much consideration. There will be multiple All-Stars at the top of this draft. Put that in ink.
For this week's edition of Upside and Motor, here is our first big board of the 2025 draft cycle — ranking the top 60 prospects without consideration of team fit. No pick is ever made in a vacuum, of course, but this board gives special weight to attributes such as scalability and versatility. The ability to thrive in multiple schemes or personnel setups is a useful trait. The nebulous concepts of floor versus ceiling are always at the center of these rankings, too.
Expect a mock draft later this month, which will dive more explicitly into team-specific fits.
Rank
Name
Position
School
1
Cooper Flagg
F
Duke
2
Dylan Harper
G
Rutgers
3
Kasparas Jakucionis
G
Illinois
4
Ace Bailey
F
Rutgers
5
Khaman Maluach
C
Duke
6
Kon Knueppel
F
Duke
7
VJ Edgecombe
G
Baylor
8
Egor Demin
F
BYU
9
Nolan Traore
G
Saint-Quentin
10
Boogie Fland
G
Arkansas
11
Collin Murray-Boyles
F
South Carolina
12
Jeremiah Fears
G
Oklahoma
13
Tre Johnson
G
Texas
14
Derik Queen
C
Maryland
15
Jase Richardson
G
Michigan State
16
Will Riley
G
Illinois
17
Rocco Zikarsky
C
Brisbane
18
Labaron Philon
G
Alabama
19
Kam Jones
G
Marquette
20
Liam McNeeley
F
UConn
21
Noa Essengue
F
Ulm
22
Nique Clifford
F
Colorado State
23
Alex Karaban
F
UConn
24
Ben Saraf
G
Ulm
25
Noah Penda
F
Le Mans Sarthe Basket
26
Hugo Gonzalez
F
Real Madrid
27
Rasheer Fleming
F
St. Joseph's
28
Dink Pate
G
Mexico City
29
Asa Newell
F
Georgia
30
Drake Powell
F
North Carolina
31
Adou Thiero
F
Arkansas
32
Yaxel Lendeborg
F
UAB
33
Flory Bidunga
C
Kansas
34
Ryan Kalkbrenner
C
Creighton
35
Johni Broome
C
Auburn
36
Bogoljub Markovic
F
Mega
37
Jalil Bethea
G
Miami
38
Walter Clayton Jr.
G
Florida
39
Ian Jackson
G
North Carolina
40
Mackenzie Mgbako
F
Indiana
41
Tucker DeVries
F
West Virginia
42
Xaivian Lee
G
Princeton
43
Jaland Lowe
G
Pittsburgh
44
Mark Sears
G
Alabama
45
Donnie Freeman
F
Syracuse
46
KJ Lewis
G
Arizona
47
Hunter Sallis
G
Wake Forest
48
Tyrese Proctor
G
Duke
49
Payton Sandfort
F
Iowa
50
Milan Momcilovic
F
Iowa State
51
Gabe Madsen
G
Utah
52
Koby Brea
F
Kentucky
53
Zvonimir Ivisic
C
Arkansas
54
Cedric Coward
F
Washington State
55
Kanon Catchings
F
BYU
56
Carter Bryant
F
Arizona
57
Derrion Reid
F
Alabama
58
Michael Ruzic
C
Joventut
59
Tomislav Ivisic
C
Illinois
60
Maxime Reynaud
C
Stanford
Dylan Harper stakes his claim as the No. 2 prospect behind Cooper Flagg
Going into the season, there was plenty of debate over who'd follow Cooper Flagg as the projected No. 2 pick in the draft. That argument almost always boiled down to now-Rutgers teammates Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. The latter was penciled in at No. 2 on most boards going into the season, but Harper has mounted a strong case to be viewed as Flagg's top challenger.
The 18-year-old point guard has been one of the best players in college basketball to date. He leads the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 23.3 points on .507/.310/.810 splits to go along with 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.3 turnovers.
Harper is listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, packing all the impact of a primary initiator into the frame of a bonafide wing. He can defend across the positional spectrum — as well as adjust to different personnel groups on offense. Harper spends most of his time on-ball for Rutgers, but he's a heady off-ball mover, cutter, and connective passer when needed.
There is understandable concern about his rocky 3-point numbers, but Harper displays excellent touch around the rim and he's shooting well at the free throw line. We have to believe the jumper will come around. In the meantime, his relentless rim pressure and creativity, both as a finisher and passer, screams future stardom.
The curious case of Baylor's VJ Edgecombe
One of the most difficult prospects to get a read on right now is VJ Edgecombe. Before the season, I'd have considered Edgecombe a cut-and-dry top five pick. The early returns at Baylor are extremely mixed, however, with absurd defensive playmaking numbers (2.4 steals, 1.5 blocks in 27.8 minutes) offset by god-awful shooting and rudimentary on-ball skills.
He's listed 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds. Edgecombe is a tier-one athlete, blessed with unbelievable vertical pop and a special knack for covering ground on the defensive end. He can weaponize a deadly first step to get downhill and apply pressure on the rim. The problem is, he's just not finishing well enough through traffic. Edgecombe isn't hitting enough 3s (24.2 percent), and there's no hint of a pull-up jumper to keep defenders honest.
Edgecombe still comes by plenty of points on straight-line drives, backdoor cuts, or out in transition. He's not a half-bad processor either, averaging 3.0 assists. He just needs to develop his ball-handling chops or his shooting profile in order to project comfortably at the next level. At least on offense. The defense is certifiably nuts, but can a 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing defend well enough to offset a void of offensive contributions in the NBA? Probably not. Edgecombe has all the pieces, he just needs to put 'em together.
Kam Jones has been the upperclassman standout of this draft so far
Marquette combo guard Kam Jones received a first round grade from yours truly last season, but he opted to return to the Golden Eagles instead to assume a larger role in the absence of Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro.
That decision was viewed skeptically by some; Jones was signing up to be a year older on draft night while putting himself up against a much stronger crop of prospects. Well, don't look now, but Jones is straight-up one of the best players in college basketball — maybe the best.
He's averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on .582/.413/.714 splits. It has been 10 games, so regression to the mean is inevitable, but Jones' shot-making hasn't skipped a beat. His shifty handles, bonafide pull-up shooting, and crafty at-rim finishing are translating to career-best efficiency on career-best volume — all while embracing point guard duties like never before. He's setting up the Marquette offense. His fingerprints are all over the 9-1 Golden Eagles' success.
He leads college basketball in BPM right now. He's having a special season. The 23-year-old demands your attention.
The boom-or-bust big men are out in full force in the 2025 draft
This is just a fascinating crop of centers.
Duke's Khaman Maluach obviously leads the pack. On the surface, he hasn't done nearly enough to earn top-five billing, averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.1 assists in 17.3 minutes. Duke is shying away from the freshman at times, as Maluach's game is incredibly raw, even by 18-year-old standards.
So, why the confidence? Well, he's 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds with absurd movement skills. The defensive tape on Maluach will make scouts' eyes water. In a good way. There just aren't players his size who can so elegantly navigate space, contain ball-handlers on the perimeter, and roam between assignments. He's still prone to the occasional brain fart or lapse in judgement, but the tools are all there.
It helps that Maluach is finishing everything around the basket and even getting up a few 3s (1-of-3 through nine games). He has made eight of 10 free throws to date. Those are extremely small sample sizes, but Maluach flashes offensive skill that could launch him into a special stratosphere of stardom down the line. It'll take time and patience, but he's a special prospect.
Brisbane's Rocco Zikarsky and Kansas' Flory Bidunga are following comparable arcs. Neither is on Maluach's level athletically, but both are blessed with unique physical tools and a compelling defensive ceiling. Similarly, neither is getting consistent playing time. Zikarsky has been pushed to the periphery of Brisbane's rotation in Australia's NBL, while Bidunga is getting 12.4 minutes per game with the Jayhawks. If any of these bigs can break into a more substantial role over the course of the season, expect their stocks to skyrocket.
