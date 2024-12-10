Urban Meyer crushes Ohio State fans dreams about replacing Ryan Day: Best memes
By Austen Bundy
After failing to defeat hated rival Michigan for a fourth straight year, Ohio State fans are yet again calling for head coach Ryan Day to be fired and replaced. It doesn't matter that he's still led the team to another College Football Playoff, this year's 13-10 embarrassment at home to the Wolverines was the last straw.
But with whom would Buckeye fans want the role to be filled by is the real question. At this point, Day's tenure has been so infuriating there were extremely elevated calls for none other than Urban Meyer to return to the helm.
So much so, the Fox Big Noon Kickoff co-host had to formally step in and speak on the matter but his words were not what the Ohio State faithful wanted to hear.
"I have no interest in coaching again," Meyer wrote in part Thursday, emphatically putting an end to the speculation. "I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray."
Meyer spent six years leading Ohio State football, winning the Big Ten Conference three times and winning the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship. But if Day does get the boot, the school will have to look elsewhere for its next gridiron leader.
Buckeye fans take out their grief online over Ryan Day's ineptitude and Urban Meyer's refusal to return to the sidelines
Of course, in a matter such as this, the best place to consult for reaction and a few chuckles is the undefeated, almighty internet. Let's tell the story in two parts, first with words (and memes) of a fanbase yearning for a bygone era and a do-over on choices made in haste.
Of course, once they got wind of Urban's flat out refusal and continued backing of Day's regime, Buckeye fans were quick pounce on the ripe punch lines and give us even more glorious content.
Denial. Bargaining. Gas-lighting. Three stages of grief all Ohio State fans go through at least once a year. It looks like nothing but a national championship will do to quell their thirst and even that may not be enough to get Day out of the hot seat.