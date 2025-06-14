Future U.S. Open locations for 2026, 2027 and through 2051

The 2025 U.S. Open returned to Oakmont Country Club for the third major championship of the season, the first time back since 2016. It was a much-anticipated return to Oakmont, widely regarded as perhaps the most challenging course in major championship golf. It's an absolutely brutal test with the thick rough, the impossible greens and a brilliant setup and design. However, that had fans wondering about future U.S. Open locations.

Naturally, with the U.S. Open being considered the major in golf, even more so than The Masters, that puts the best golfers in the world through the most grueling test, the locations of these tournaments are always a topic of discussion. Even at a place like Oakmont when players are being put through the wringer, there are still critics from all over. And that doesn't even begin to count the backlass that a place like Los Angeles Country Club received in 2023.

So where is the U.S. Open heading in 2026? Where will it be played after that? We have you covered with a full future look at the venues and everything fans need to know.

Where is the U.S. Open in 2026?

The 2026 U.S. Open will be played at historic Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, NY, keeping the major championship in that general part of the country after playing at Oakmont, just outside of Pittsburgh. Shinnecock Hills will be hosting the U.S. Open for the sixth time in the course's history, first hosting all the way back in 1896 before nearly 90 years between the second time, which came in 1986. The venue last hosted the U.S. Open back in 2018, which was won by Brooks Koepka in one of the windiest and most challenging events in the past decade, hands down.

U.S. Open locations for 2026, 2027 and through 2051

After Shinnecock, the U.S. Open will then head to Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA for the 2027 tournament. But let's take a look at all of the future locations for the U.S. Open as the USGA has announced the venue for almost every year up through 2051.

Year Course City, State 2026 U.S. Open Shinnecock Hills Southampton, NY 2027 U.S. Open Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, CA 2028 U.S. Open Winged Foot Mamaroneck, NY 2029 U.S. Open Pinehurst (No. 2) Village of Pinehurst, NC 2030 U.S. Open Merion Ardmore, PA 2031 U.S. Open Riviera Pacific Palisades, CA 2032 U.S. Open Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, CA 2033 U.S. Open Oakmont Oakmont, PA 2034 U.S. Open Oakland Hills Bloomfield Hills, MI 2035 U.S. Open Pinehurst (No. 2) Village of Pinehurst, NC 2036 U.S. Open Shinnecock Hills Southampton, NY 2037 U.S. Open Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, CA 2038 U.S. Open The Country Club Brookline, MA 2039 U.S. Open Los Angeles Country Club Los Angeles, CA 2040 U.S. Open Merion Ardmore, PA 2041 U.S. Open Pinehurst (No. 2) Village of Pinehurst, NC 2042 U.S. Open Oakmont Oakmont, PA 2043 U.S. Open TBD TBD 2044 U.S. Open Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, CA 2045 U.S. Open TBD TBD 2046 U.S. Open TBD TBD 2047 U.S. Open Pinehurst (No. 2) Village of Pinehurst, NC 2048 U.S. Open TBD TBD 2049 U.S. Open Oakmont Oakmont, PA 2050 U.S. Open Merion Ardmore, PA 2051 U.S. Open Oakland Hills Bloomfield Hills, MI

From 2026 at Shinnecock to 2051 at Oakland Hills, the only years wherein the USGA has not announced the U.S. Open location are 2043, 2045, 2046 and 2048. What you probably notice as a golf fan is a lot of returns to similar places. Especially in the case of Pebble Beach and Pinehurst, that's by design.

While the USGA does plan to maintain a rota and have different venues, as we can see with a trip to Riviera, the annual host of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour, and a return to LACC (despite some tepid fan reception to the course's first time hosting), they also have established what they call anchor sites. Pebble Beach and Pinehurst No. 2 will serve as these sites, with the U.S. Open returning to them frequently over the next three-ish decades, roughly about every six or seven years.

As far as some of the unannounced courses, with Bethpage Black and Torrey Pines not being among the venues for announced future U.S. Opens, you have to imagine they would be in consideration for one of the open years.

When is the 2026 U.S. Open?

The 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills will be a bit later than the 2025 tournament, with the event being played from June 18-21 at the historic course. Especially getting deeper into the start of summer, that could create some fascinating conditions. The course is already tremendously difficult, with the lowest winning score since the return in 1986 coming at just 4-under, but when the wind is rolling and the conditions are made even more trying, the scoring can be a nightmare for players.

Which courses have hosted the U.S. Open the most times?

The 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont pushes the course to being by far the most frequently visited U.S. Open site, something that won't soon change given that it will be hosting a handful of times through 2051 already. Oakmont has now hosted the U.S. Open 10 times, which is three more than the next closest venue, Baltusrol Golf Club. Most interestingly, though, Baltusrol hasn't hosted since 1993 and it seems unlikely that the USGA will return the event to that tract. Now, let's take a look at the full list of the most frequently visited U.S. Open locations.

Course Times hosting the U.S. Open Years of U.S. Opens hosted Oakmont Country Club 10 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025 Baltusrol Golf Club 7 1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993 Oakland Hills Country Club 6 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996 Pebble Beach Golf Links 6 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019 Winged Foot Golf Club 6 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020 Merion Golf Club 5 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013 Olympic Club 5 1955, 1966, 1987, 1998, 2012 Shinnecock Hills Golf Club 5 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018

Beyond this list, Pinehurst, Inverness, The Country Club and Myopia Hunt Club have all hosted the U.S. Open four times, putting them as the next on the list. However, much like with Baltusrol as the second-most frequent host of this tournament but with a long time since being there, the U.S. Open hasn't been to Inverness since 1979 and, more stunningly, hasn't been to the Myopia Hunt Club since 1908.