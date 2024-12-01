USC bowl projections: Are Trojans destined to return to land of past nightmares?
The USC Trojans had much higher hopes for the 2024 season than 6-6 and barely scraping for bowl eligibility. Those are the breaks when you find a way to lose five games while holding a lead in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Riley's team was competitive but flawed this year. An improved defense wasn't quite good enough to close out games late. And a talented offense wasn't quite good enough to go out and win them in crunch time. Now Riley's seat is heating up as fans question if the program is heading in the right direction. He has one more chance to show that even though the Trojans' record has gotten worse, they've made strides.
USC responded well to a disappointing season in last year's Holiday Bowl. Where will they go bowling this time around?
USC bowl projections: Trojans hope for LA Bowl but could land in Sun Bowl
Bowl tie-ins for the old Pac-12 are still in play, so USC is most likely to be selected for the Holiday Bowl, Sun Bowl or LA Bowl. Two of those are far more desirable than the other.
Much of USC's bowl fate hinges on whether or not Arizona State or Colorado punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
If neither makes it into the bracket, the Sun Devils or Buffaloes could take a bid to the Alamo Bowl, leaving the other to go to the Las Vegas Bowl. That would put Washington State in line for the Holiday Bowl. At that point, the Sun Bowl would have their choice of 6-6 teams: USC, Washington or Cal. Then the LA and Independence Bowls would make their pick of the remaining teams.
USC and the Sun Bowl have a history, and not a good one. In 2012, the Trojans stumbled to a 7-5 record after starting the season ranked No. 1. They accepted a bid to the Sun Bowl, but the team clearly didn't want to be in El Paso on New Year's Eve.
In fact, a Trojan linebacker had to apologize to the city for tweeting, "Georgia Tech!? El Paso, Texas!? New Years Eve !? FML."
They played like they didn't want to be there too, losing to the Yellow Jackets 21-7.
So the Sun Bowl may not be too keen to invite the Trojans this time around.
If the Sun Bowl passes, USC would land in an ideal spot: The LA Bowl. The bowl itself would probably be psyched to pick the Trojans since UNLV is likely to represent the Mountain West in the game. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava transferred from UNLV.
However, if one of ASU or Colorado make the playoff, a spot in the Holiday Bowl would open up, since we'd expect the Las Vegas Bowl to take Washington State in that case. Then the Holiday Bowl would pick between USC, Washington and Cal.
Either choice would have its merits. My best guess is they would pick Washington. The Huskies haven't made their way to San Diego since 2010 while USC has appeared in the game four times in the last eight games. Then again, the Trojan family has had great turnout for those games, so they could be an attractive pick again.
To sum it all up: If a former Pac-12 team wins the Big 12, USC could go to the Holiday Bowl, Sun Bowl or LA Bowl. If a former Pac-12 team doesn't win the Big 12, USC could go to the Sun Bowl or LA Bowl.
My prediction? LA Bowl.