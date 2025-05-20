USC demands major date change to keep Notre Dame rivalry alive

Notre Dame and USC are synonymous with college football. Their rivalry matchup has been a staple of the sport's schedule since 1924 (95 meetings) but that could all come to an end after the 2025 campaign. That is, unless the Fighting Irish give in to one big demand.

The contract that binds the two programs together will expire after this season's Oct. 18 contest with only a one-year extension having been offered by the Trojans. After a single season in the Big Ten Conference, the program is feeling the intensity of cross-country travel and doesn't want to make the trip to South Bend, Indiana late in the calendar any longer.

“We want the USC–Notre Dame rivalry to continue, which is why we offered an extension of our agreement,” USC associate athletic director Cody Worsham told Sports Illustrated Monday. “It’s a special game to our fans and our institution. We will continue to work with Notre Dame on scheduling future games.”

The one condition USC has put forth in negotiations that seems to be hamstringing things is making the game a season-opener, meaning the Trojans and Fighting Irish would play in late August as one of the major kickoff games.

Starting in 2027, Notre Dame would have an open date in August, but it would require a game of that magnitude to be relegated to being played during Week 0.

It doesn't seem like that concession is going to be made, but the Irish are still very much invested in their historic rivalry with the Trojans.

“I think Southern Cal and Notre Dame should play every year for as long as college football is played, and SC knows that’s how we feel," Notre Dame athletic director athletic director Pete Bevacqua told Sports Illustrated on Monday.

With the ever-changing landscape of the sport in the College Football Playoff era, USC is concerned for its future with relation to the postseason. Notre Dame reached the national championship in 2024 with the Trojans scheduled exactly where they are.

To lose this rivalry would be extremely damaging to college football, but Notre Dame seems to be prepared to keep itself relevant in the Power Conference sphere if that were to be the case. The Irish signed a 12-year agreement with the Clemson Tigers that starts in 2027.