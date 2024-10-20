USC legend is begging for Trojans to tarmac Lincoln Riley like they did Lane Kiffin
By John Buhler
USC blew up the Pac-12 for this?! Seven games into Lincoln Riley's tenure coaching a Big Ten Trojans team, and a USC legend from yesteryear is begging for athletic director Jennifer Cohen to tarmac him like Lane Kiffin. It has become the most arrogant clown show of all time. USC does not stand for University of Southern California, it stands for Unhinged School of Clowns under their awful coach.
After doing cartwheels in the streets after beating LSU in Las Vegas over Labor Day Weekend, the Trojans are 3-4 on the season and a disgusting 1-4 in Big Ten play. Their one win was at home over Wisconsin. So far this year, USC has lost to Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State and now Maryland. All of those losses have come in the most heartbreaking fashion imaginable. Riley needs to take a hike.
How bad is it? Well, USC legend LenDale White wants Riley to get tarmac-ed like Lane Kiffin once did.
I’m gonna be completely honest Lincoln Riley should be embarrassed. They should probably do him like they did Lane Kiff."
The biggest difference between Kiffin and Riley is one is likably self-aware, while the other is not.
It does not matter what Riley's buyout is, new athletic director Jennifer Cohen needs to fire him now!
Lincoln Riley should not make it past this college season coaching at USC
Of the plethora of Big Ten losses on Riley's resume, this one to Maryland in College Park was by far and away the most damning. The Terrapins were not exactly playing great football. To back up losing to Penn State at home in heartbreaking fashion after losing to Minnesota in Minneapolis in heartbreaking fashion, when does it stop being a coincidence? Cohen needs to hire her guy already.
The biggest thing that people are not talking about is Cohen did not hire Riley. Mike Bohn did, and we saw how it ended for the former USC athletic director who made it an art form for mailing it in. Enough with the glamor. Go get yourself a head-coach who isn't afraid to get his hand dirty with a blue-collar ethos. I would go pay Matt Campbell whatever he wants and then some to leave Iowa State for USC.
If Campbell does not want to leave Iowa State and his great athletic director of Jamie Pollard behind, I would go poach the head coach of the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers in Curt Cignetti. Indiana was picked to finish 17th in an 18-team Big Ten. IU is 7-0 and knocking on the College Football Playoff door. He is an offensive guru who wins immediately wherever he lands. Riley is so yesterday's news.
If USC fails to get to a bowl game this season, then Cohen will have every reason to clean house.