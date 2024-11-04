USC women's basketball: Projected depth chart and starting lineup for 2024-25 season
USC will start their 2024-25 season against No. 20 Ole Miss in France at noon today at the Adidas Arena. Last season, JuJu Watkins put the world on notice and helped bring the buzz back to Southern California.
Although the Trojans were bounced in the Elite 8 by UCONN last season, it was still a successful season for them. The team finished the 2023-24 season 29-6 overall, and they made it to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1994.
Despite the offseason losses, USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb went fishing during the offseason and recruited Kiki Iriafen from Stanford and Talia Von Oelhoffen from Oregon State.
Both additions will help this team with depth and defensive stability. Not to mention, USC secured freshman sensation Kennedy Smith who adds size to this team.
USC roster build
In addition to USC's offseason additions, Watkins, Rayah Marshall, and Aaliyah Gayles who may receive more minutes as she continues to heal. The team also brought in a strong recruiting class that they can develop.
Despite a lot of new faces, the team still has a mature presence with Oelhoffen, Iriafen, and, of course, the generational talent in Watkins.
This season, Gottlieb will be able to extend her rotation and or have more players to rely on if foul trouble occurs. Last season's breakout opened the door for highly scouted recruits to consider the Trojans in a different light.
Projected USC depth chart
Anything is possible early in the season, but Gottlieb will have a good problem with her options this season. This year's team will be able to develop their younger players while competing with their current core.
Starters
Bench
Bench
Bench
G: Talia Von Oelhoffen
G: Aaliyah Gayles
G: Brooklyn Shamblin
G: Rian Forestier
G: Kennedy Smith
G:Malia Samuels
G: Dominique Darius
G: JuJu Watkins
F: Avery Howell
G: Kayleigh Heckel
F: Kiki Iriafen
F: Vivian Iwuchukwu
F: Laura Williams
C: Rayah Marshall
C: Clarice Akunwafo
The starting lineup will be more solidified in terms of speed and size but the bench will be the portion that is up for grabs depending on the response from the coaching staff.