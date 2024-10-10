USMNT vs. Panama: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The USMNT plays their first game under Mauricio Pochettino this weekend as they face Panama in a friendly at the Q2 Stadium in Austin.
America expects
The USMNT lost 2-1 to Panama at the Copa America last summer. This was a shocking result and after they lost to Uruguay in their final group game, Gregg Berhalter's side was knocked out of the competition.
Berhalter was then sacked, and he was replaced by Pochettino. The Argentine has an impressive CV that has Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain on it. He will be expected to take the USMNT to the next level.
View on Panama
After beating the USMNT at Copa America, Panama made it to the quarterfinals. However, they then lost 5-0 to Colombia.
Panama does not have the strongest roster, with only Michael Murillo of Marseille playing in one of Europe's top five leagues.
Team news and predicted lineups
Pochettino has not had much time to work with the USMNT, so it remains to be seen what he will be able to do with the lineup. Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah and Johnny Cardoso are all missing from the roster due to injury.
USMNT predicted lineup: Turner, Scally, Ream, M Robinson, A Robinson, McKennie, Musah, Morris, Pulisic, Sargent, Aaronson
Panama will likely field a similar side to the one that beat the USMNT at Copa America.
Panama predicted lineup: Mosquera, Farina, Coroba, Miller, Murillo, Godoy, Martinez, Davis, Blackman, Barcenas, Fajardo
Historical context and prediction
Panama is a bit of a bogey team for the USMNT. They have won three out of the last five games against the Stars and Stripes.
The USMNT will likely have a new manager bounce under Pochettino. Therefore, they should win 2-0.
How to watch the USMNT vs. Panama
The USMNT will take on Panama at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12. The match will be televised on TNT, Telemundo, Universo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).