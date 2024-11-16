USMNT rumors: Pepi to Liverpool, Pulisic to West Ham, Tessmann's future
- Liverpool are interested in PSV Eindhoven's Ricardo Pepi
- Pulisic has surprisingly been linked with West Ham United
- Tanner Tessmann's future at Lyon could soon be in doubt
USMNT rumors: Ricardo Pepi to Liverpool
Ricardo Pepi scored the winner for the USMNT against Jamaica in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final tie this week. He is currently the Stars and Stripes' first-choice center-forward — with Folarin Balogun, Haji Wright and Josh Sargent all missing through injury. This is a remarkable turnaround to his international career after he was shockingly left out of Gregg Berhalter's roster for the 2022 World Cup.
Pepi has also been on form for his club, PSV Eindhoven — where he has scored six times in 11 Eredivisie games this season. However, Pepi is often used as a substitute, with PSV's captain, Luuk de Jong, starting ahead of him. The American may need to move to ensure he starts more games with top teams interested in the player.
CaughtOffside has reported that "Liverpool are currently showing the strongest interest in a potential deal for Pepi, while the United States international is also on the radar of other big names like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid."
Liverpool is at the top of the Premier League, and Pepi could compete with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota for a starting place. Both players have scored just two goals each in English soccer's top flight so far this campaign.
Pepi had a disastrous spell with FC Augsburg before joining PSV — where he failed to score in 15 Bundesliga matches. A return to Germany with Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund would be an opportunity to prove his doubters wrong in the Bundesliga. However, he would not start ahead of Harry Kane at Bayern. Therefore, moving to Dortmund would be the better option.
A transfer to Atletico Madrid would be something new, but it might be difficult to get into their side as they have Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.
Christian Pulisic to West Ham United
Christian Pulisic has finally found the right club for him in AC Milan after a difficult spell at Chelsea. The USMNT star struggled to get game time in his final season at Stamford Bridge, but he has been on form since joining Milan.
Surprisingly, Pulisic has been linked with a return to English soccer. According to Fichajes, "West Ham from the Premier League has set its sights on the talented forward."
Pulisic might be motivated to prove that he can be a success in the Premier League. However, this move does not seem like the right move for him. At Milan, he is flourishing, whilst at West Ham, he could struggle in a team that is currently in the bottom half of the Premier League.
Tanner Tessmann's Lyon future
Tanner Tessman only joined Olympique Lyonnais from Venezia last summer. However, his future with the French side could soon be uncertain.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X, "Olympique Lyonnais have been handed a provisional Ligue 2 relegation. It also includes a transfer BAN due to their financial situation."
Lyon may be forced to sell Tessmann to balance their books. If they are relegated to the second division of French soccer, then Tessmann will likely depart the club to continue to play at the highest level.