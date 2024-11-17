USMNT rumors: Pochettino wants Koleosho, Johnny to Spurs, Aaronson back
- Mauricio Pochettino wants Luca Koleosho to represent the USMNT
- Johnny Cardoso to join Tottenham Hotspur from Real Betis in January
- Midfielder Brenden Aaronson is back with the USMNT after illness
USMNT rumors: Mauricio Pochettino wants Luca Koleosho
Luca Koleosho was born in the United States and played for the Stars and Stripes' U15s. He has since represented Italy at the U21 level. Canada's senior team has also called up Koleosho but he did not feature for Les Rouges. The winger is also eligible to play for Nigeria but Mauricio Pochettino is keen to recruit him for the USMNT.
Sky Sports mentioned in their Paper Talk column that, according to The Sun, "Pochettino has approached Burnley winger Luca Koleosho about switching his international registration to the USA." At the age of just 20, Koleosho could be a USMNT star of the future.
Koleosho started his career with Espanyol — who he played for in La Liga. He then moved to Burnley and got a taste of Premier League soccer. However, the club are now back in the Championship. He has scored twice in 14 league appearances this campaign as he looks to help them make it back to the Premier League. Burnley are currently fourth in the Championship under Scott Parker.
Johnny Cardoso to Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur has the option to sign Johnny Cardoso in January, and it looks like the Premier League club will exercise this.
Football Insider has reported that "Tottenham will get a deal for Johnny Cardoso over the line amid transfer interest from rival clubs... Aston Villa are among sides to have shown interest in the USA international, which sources say could force Tottenham’s hand to get the deal done."
This season, Johnny has played nine times for Real Betis in La Liga and produced one assist. He also made his 18th appearance for the USMNT as he came on as a substitute against Jamaica this week.
Brenden Aaronson is back
Brenden Aaronson missed the match with Jamaica due to illness. However, he should be available for Pochettino for the second leg of their Nations League quarter-final against the Reggae Boyz on Monday.
Jeff Carlisle posted on X, "Cardoso set to leave camp tonight due to his hamstring injury. (Aidan) Morris (sprained knee) has already gone to Columbus to continue rehab before returning to England. No replacements. Aaronson is back in training having recovered from illness, leaving 23 players on the roster."
Losing Johnny and Morris is a blow for the USMNT. However, having Aaronson back is a huge boost. The midfielder has scored four goals and made one assist in 15 Championship games for Leeds United this season.