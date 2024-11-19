USMNT rumors: Pulisic to Liverpool, Reyna back, Donovan leaves San Diego
- Christian Pulisic linked with a return to the Premier League
- Giovanni Reyna is back training with Borussia Dortmund
- Landon Donovan leaves the NWSL side San Diego Wave
USMNT rumors: Christian Pulisic to Liverpool
Christian Pulisic scored yesterday to help the USMNT defeat Jamaica 4-2 (5-2 on aggregate) in their Nations League quarter-final tie. After finding the back of the net, he controversially celebrated by dancing like Donald Trump.
Pulisic is America's best player and has been in fine form for AC Milan this season — scoring five goals with four assists in 11 Serie A games. His performances could earn him a move back to the Premier League in the future.
Calciomercato published an article linking Pulisic with Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham United.
The forward may have ambitions to prove doubters wrong from his time with Chelsea. However, he has been outstanding for Milan, so it might not be wise to leave the Italian club.
Gio Reyna back training with Borussia Dortmund
Gio Reyna has played just one Bundesliga game for Borussia Dortmund this season. This appearance came in their first league game of the campaign. He has since been out with a groin strain but is now back training with the Black and Yellow.
Patrick Berger reported on X yesterday that Reyna was (translated from German) "taking part in team training again this afternoon for the first time."
Reyna has struggled for game time at Dortmund in recent years. He spent the second half of last season at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. However, the USMNT midfielder only played nine times and made just one assist.
Landon Donovan leaves San Diego Wave
Landon Donovan replaced Paul Buckle as the interim head coach of the San Diego Wave at the end of the last NWSL season. Unfortunately, the USMNT legend could not guide them to the playoffs as they eventually finished 10th in the division.
San Diego Wave announced on X: "We thank Landon Donovan for his work as interim head coach as he concludes his tenure with the club... Wave FC plans to announce a new head coach within the coming weeks."
It remains to be seen where Donovan's next coaching job will be. Along with his role at Wave FC, Donovan has also managed the San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship. The next step for him is to become the head coach of an MLS team.
We may not see Donovan in the dugout soon, but he is set to star in the new series of World's Toughest Test. A reality TV show filmed in Wales where celebrities take on Special Forces tasks.