USMNT rumors: Adams is back, Robinson on Pochettino, Berhalter joins Chicago
USMNT rumors: Tyler Adams is back
Tyler Adams has had a torrid time with injuries recently. Since joining AFC Bournemouth last year he has made just four appearances for the Premier League side.
Adams played in all three USMNT games at the Copa America last summer. However, he then had to have back surgery. The midfielder is set to return to Bournemouth training this international break.
Their manager Andoni Iraola told BBC Radio Solent, "He’s coming from a period of 18-20 months where he has played very little football, so we cannot rush anything. He has completed all the checks and is ready to train with the group. I hope he’s going to help us from the Arsenal game.”
Antonee Robinson on Mauricio Pochettino's coaching
Antonee Robinson has given high praise for the impact that Mauricio Pochettino has already had on the USMNT.
Robinson told ESPN, "Straight away it seems a little bit more intense... It definitely feels like camp's going to be a period where, we'll have time to enjoy it, but we're going to work hard and really build towards success."
The USMNT play Panama on Sunday, where we will get a first look at what Pochettino's Stars and Stripes are like in action.
Gregg Berhalter joins the Chicago Fire
Gregg Berhalter — who Pochettino replaced as USMNT head coach - is back in soccer as the new head coach and sporting director at the Chicago Fire.
Speaking to the club's official website, Berhalter said, "Chicago is an incredible city, built on communities of hard-working and passionate people who truly love soccer. I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to transform the Fire into a world-class organization that all our fans and the city can be proud of and will support."
Before being the head coach of the USMNT, Berhalter was head coach and sporting director of the Columbus Crew.