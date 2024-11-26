Legendary USWNT keeper Alyssa Naeher announces international retirement
Alyssa Naeher, the longtime goalkeeper for the United States National Team, announced her retirement from international soccer on Nov. 25.
Naeher, who most recently won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, is among the best goalkeepers in United States soccer history. She is the only keeper to record a shutout in both World Cup and Olympic finals.
Over an 11-year career, Naeher has been the backbone of the USWNT — recording a record of 88 wins, six losses and 14 draws, which puts her third on the all-time wins list.
Alyssa Naeher is a USWNT legend and one of the best goalies ever
Naeher has traveled with the National Team for their Europe trip, where they will play England on Nov. 30 and The Netherlands on Dec. 3. These will be the last two games for Naeher on the international stage. She signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Red Stars, staying with the team through 2025.
"Having the opportunity to be a part of the USWNT for the past 15 years has been the greatest honor," Naeher said in her announcement on social media. "When I began this journey, I never could have imagined where it would take me."
Naeher's first appearance for the USWNT was in 2014, a 7-0 win against Argentina. From there, she backed up Hope Solo for the next two years and won her first World Cup in 2015. When she took over the starting job in 2017, the USWNT cemented its status as the best team in the world, winning a second World Cup in 2019 and a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics.
In the 2023 World Cup, the United States lost in the round of 16 against Sweden 5-4 in PKs. Naeher shined bright until the very end, even claiming she believes that final goal was a save.
"Every tear shed in the challenging times and disappointments made every smile and celebration in the moments of success that much more joyful," she said in her announcement. "This has been a special team to be a part of and I am beyond proud of what we have achieved both on and off the field. The memories I have made over the years will last me a lifetime. While this chapter for me is ending, I am so excited to continue to see the growth of this team going forward and what more they can accomplish!"