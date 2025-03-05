Utah may be more appealing to Cooper Flagg after finding point guard of future

The Utah Jazz have not seen much success this season. Currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a record of 15-46, Jazz fans are looking for any silver lining.

Despite their struggles this year, rookie point guard Isaiah Collier has been a significant bright spot.

Collier has impressed throughout his rookie campaign, earning him Rookie of the Month honors for February alongside Atlanta Hawks rookie and No.1 overall pick Zacharie Risacher.

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier and Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/mj0N2a3DfA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 4, 2025

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Is Isaiah Collier the point guard of the future for the Jazz?

After splitting time with the Jazz and their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, Collier is making strides in showcasing the elite skill that made him a standout throughout his time at USC. During the month of February, Collier averaged 11.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 44.7 percent shooting from the field. The Jazz managed to go 5-8 throughout the month.

Since entering the starting lineup, Collier has excelled as a passer. He has recorded 325 assists in the process, which is the most by any rookie this season, becoming the first Jazz rookie to record 100 assists in a month since John Stockton did it in 1985.

For all you basketball sickos out there, here is 4 minutes of Isaiah dropping dimes in the month of February,,, enjoy ☺️📹🍿#TakeNote | @isaiahcollier04 pic.twitter.com/lnOXUQWSKu — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 4, 2025

He is within striking distance of breaking the Jazz rookie record for assists — he needs 90 more assists to break the record that is currently held by John Stockton.

The Jazz have several young, quality guards on their roster and a very good chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the right to select Cooper Flagg. The presumptive No. 1 pick may not be all that excited about joining a team like that Jazz that has struggled so much the past few seasons but Collier and Flagg could be a powerful core to build around.