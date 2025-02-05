Valencia vs. Barcelona: Predicted lineups, team news and Copa del Rey score prediction
Barcelona are the most successful team in Copa del Rey history — having won the cup 31 times. However, they have not triumphed in the tournament since 2021. If they are to get their hands on the trophy again, then they will have to get past Valencia first this week.
The Copa del Rey could be Barca's best chance at silverware
Hansi Flick's side are currently third in La Liga behind the two Madrid clubs. They are only four points behind the leaders Real Madrid, so are still in the title race. However, their league form has been mixed recently with two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five games.
Barca is also through to the last 16 of the Champions League as they finished second in the table —only behind Premier League side Liverpool. The Champions League is European soccer's most difficult competition to win and Barca has not won it since the 2014/15 season.
Therefore, the Copa del Rey is the Blaugrana's best hope for winning silverware this campaign. Flick's side has already won the Supercopa de Espana this year. However, that competition is Spain's version of the Community Shield in England and is not considered to be a major trophy.
It might be beneficial for Valencia to go out of the Copa
Valencia is currently 19th in La Liga and in danger of being relegated to the Segunda Division. Often, when a side is struggling in the league, they field a weakened team in the cup and get knocked out before it becomes a distraction.
Los Ches have a great history in Spanish soccer, and they were once regulars in the Champions League. However, they have fallen upon hard times. Former West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan returned to the club this season in a bid to save them from relegation.
Corberan has done well so far, winning four games, drawing one and losing just two in all competitions. Valencia's only defeats under Corberan have come against Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, the result against Barca was 7-1. Valencia can surely only improve from that game this week.
Team news and predicted lineups
Despite it possibly being better for Valencia's La Liga form if they were to go out of the Cup, Corberan will still not want his side to be embarrassed again by Barcelona. Therefore, he should still field a strong lineup with a few changes from his side that beat Celta Vigo last weekend.
Valencia predicted lineup: Dimitrievski, Foulquier, Tarrega, Mosquera, Gaya, Guerra, Barrenechea, Perez, Almeida, Rioja, Sadiq
After beating Valencia so convincingly when they last met, Flick will believe he can afford to rest some of his key players for this fixture.
Barcelona predicted lineup: Pena, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha, Victor
Historical context and prediction
All clubs in Spain are in the shadow of Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, Valencia has managed to compete with the two giants on occasions in the past. They have won the Copa del Rey eight times, but their focus for now will be on staying in La Liga.
Given how Valencia's priority will be their relegation battle, Barca should beat Corberan's side comfortably again this week. Valencia should improve from their thrashing last month, but Barca have the firepower to still at least win 3-1.
How to watch Valencia vs. Barcelona
Valencia will take on Barcelona at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 6. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.