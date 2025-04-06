Fansided

Valero Texas Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

Prize money, purse and payout breakdown for the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
ByCody Williams|
Valero Texas Open 2025
Valero Texas Open 2025 | Mike Mulholland/GettyImages

Positioned just one week before The Masters whenever the PGA Tour schedule comes out, some golf fans don't love the Valero Texas Open. However, this year's trip to TPC San Antonio was able to provide much more drama than in previous iterations as the Texas winds started blowing mightily on the weekend, putting danger and drama around every corner and setting up a wild finish as Brian Harman tried to hang onto his 36-hole and 54-hole leads.

Harman jumped out to the lead with a stellar second round but was in danger of simply falling back on Saturday as he dealt with brutally difficult conditions amid the wind. He pieced everything together to ultimately shoot even on the day, but that allowed some of the few players who were able to go low, Andrew Novak and Tom Hoge, in particular, to charge up close behind him and make the former Open Champion sweat through the final 18 holes of action.

While it might not be the big names on top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, though, it's a fun snapshot at how things have been setting up and, more importantly, it's a good payout and purse for these players to get their hands on to earn their prize money for the week. So let's get into just how much the payouts are for this PGA Tour event this week, starting with how much the winner will take home and just how much total money is on the line.

Valero Texas Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The Valeron Texas Open winner will get a hefty $1.71 million in prize money for their victory at TPC San Antonio this week, up about $150,000 from what we saw a couple of weeks ago at the Valspar and even with what we saw at Houston last week. Both the Valero and Houston boast a $9.5 million purse which, for a non-signature event on the PGA Tour, is a nice chunk of change to have allotted, which probably explains why we've seen solid fields for both events despite their proximity on the schedule to The Masters.

Valero Texas Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here is the prize money for every finishing position at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

Finishing Position

Valero Texas Open Prize Money

Winner

$1.71 million

2nd

$1.0355 million

3rd

$655,500

4th

$465,500

5th

$389,500

6th

$344,375

7th

$320,625

8th

$296,875

9th

$277,875

10th

$258,875

11th

$239,875

12th

$220,875

13th

$201,875

14th

$182,875

15th

$173,375

16th

$163,875

17th

$154,375

18th

$144,875

19th

$135,375

20th

$125,875

21st

$116,375

22nd

$106,875

23rd

$99,275

24th

$91,675

25th

$84,075

26th

$76,475

27th

$73,625

28th

$70,775

29th

$67,925

30th

$65,075

31st

$62,225

32nd

$59,375

33rd

$56,525

34th

$54,150

35th

$51,775

36th

$49,400

37th

$47,025

38th

$45,125

39th

$43,225

40th

$41,325

41st

$39,425

42nd

$37,525

43rd

$35,625

44th

$33,725

45th

$31,825

46th

$29,925

47th

$28,025

48th

$26,505

49th

$25,175

50th

$24,415

51st

$23,845

52nd

$23,275

53rd

$22,895

54th

$22,515

55th

$22,325

56th

$22,135

57th

$21,945

58th

$21,755

59th

$21,565

60th

$21,375

61st

$21,185

62nd

$20,995

63rd

$20,805

64th

$20,615

65th

$20,425

66th

$20,235

One thing that's cool to see is that it appears that the sponsors and the PGA Tour made a concerted effort to make sure that the Top 65 (which is where the cut line falls each week) were able to get at least $20,000 in prize money — so much so that the 66th person who was tied on the number is also able to clear that mark.

Beyond that, everyone finishing in the Top 22 clears six figures this week, though only the winner and runner-up are able to get over the seven-figure mark on their payday. Obviously, it pales in comparison to the money we'll see on the line at Augusta next week but it's still a nice chunk of change, especially for players who were unable to qualify for The Masters to have a chance at one of those massive payouts.

Valero Texas Open purse and winner's prize money for the last 5 years

How much has the prize money for the Valero Texas Open blown up in recent years? While the jumps have been there, the last five years shows it's been a steady climb.

Year

Total Purse

Winner (Prize Money)

2025 Valero Texas Open

$9.5 million

TBD ($1.71 million)

2024 Valero Texas Open

$9.2 million

Akshay Bhatia ($1.656 million)

2023 Valero Texas Open

$8.9 million

Corey Conners ($1.606 million)

2022 Valero Texas Open

$8.6 million

J.J. Spaun ($1.548 million)

2021 Valero Texas Open

$7.7 million

Jordan Spieth ($1.386 million)

On one hand, seeing the total purse for the tournament grow $1.8 million over just the last five years is pretty crazy when you think about it. But again, the incremental climb to that point hasn't made it sound quite like that. Perhaps the more stark jump was from 2018 to 2019. From 2011-18, the purse was standard at $6.2 million every year for this event but then jumped to $7.5 million the year before COVID-19 hit and canceled the event. That big jump has now set the standard as the purses keep increasing.

Home/PGA Tour