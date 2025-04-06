Valero Texas Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

Positioned just one week before The Masters whenever the PGA Tour schedule comes out, some golf fans don't love the Valero Texas Open. However, this year's trip to TPC San Antonio was able to provide much more drama than in previous iterations as the Texas winds started blowing mightily on the weekend, putting danger and drama around every corner and setting up a wild finish as Brian Harman tried to hang onto his 36-hole and 54-hole leads.

Harman jumped out to the lead with a stellar second round but was in danger of simply falling back on Saturday as he dealt with brutally difficult conditions amid the wind. He pieced everything together to ultimately shoot even on the day, but that allowed some of the few players who were able to go low, Andrew Novak and Tom Hoge, in particular, to charge up close behind him and make the former Open Champion sweat through the final 18 holes of action.

While it might not be the big names on top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, though, it's a fun snapshot at how things have been setting up and, more importantly, it's a good payout and purse for these players to get their hands on to earn their prize money for the week. So let's get into just how much the payouts are for this PGA Tour event this week, starting with how much the winner will take home and just how much total money is on the line.

Valero Texas Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The Valeron Texas Open winner will get a hefty $1.71 million in prize money for their victory at TPC San Antonio this week, up about $150,000 from what we saw a couple of weeks ago at the Valspar and even with what we saw at Houston last week. Both the Valero and Houston boast a $9.5 million purse which, for a non-signature event on the PGA Tour, is a nice chunk of change to have allotted, which probably explains why we've seen solid fields for both events despite their proximity on the schedule to The Masters.

Valero Texas Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here is the prize money for every finishing position at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

Finishing Position Valero Texas Open Prize Money Winner $1.71 million 2nd $1.0355 million 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $56,525 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,945 58th $21,755 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425 66th $20,235

One thing that's cool to see is that it appears that the sponsors and the PGA Tour made a concerted effort to make sure that the Top 65 (which is where the cut line falls each week) were able to get at least $20,000 in prize money — so much so that the 66th person who was tied on the number is also able to clear that mark.

Beyond that, everyone finishing in the Top 22 clears six figures this week, though only the winner and runner-up are able to get over the seven-figure mark on their payday. Obviously, it pales in comparison to the money we'll see on the line at Augusta next week but it's still a nice chunk of change, especially for players who were unable to qualify for The Masters to have a chance at one of those massive payouts.

Valero Texas Open purse and winner's prize money for the last 5 years

How much has the prize money for the Valero Texas Open blown up in recent years? While the jumps have been there, the last five years shows it's been a steady climb.

Year Total Purse Winner (Prize Money) 2025 Valero Texas Open $9.5 million TBD ($1.71 million) 2024 Valero Texas Open $9.2 million Akshay Bhatia ($1.656 million) 2023 Valero Texas Open $8.9 million Corey Conners ($1.606 million) 2022 Valero Texas Open $8.6 million J.J. Spaun ($1.548 million) 2021 Valero Texas Open $7.7 million Jordan Spieth ($1.386 million)

On one hand, seeing the total purse for the tournament grow $1.8 million over just the last five years is pretty crazy when you think about it. But again, the incremental climb to that point hasn't made it sound quite like that. Perhaps the more stark jump was from 2018 to 2019. From 2011-18, the purse was standard at $6.2 million every year for this event but then jumped to $7.5 million the year before COVID-19 hit and canceled the event. That big jump has now set the standard as the purses keep increasing.