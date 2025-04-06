Valero Texas Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

Positioned just one week before The Masters whenever the PGA Tour schedule comes out, some golf fans don't love the Valero Texas Open. However, this year's trip to TPC San Antonio was able to provide much more drama than in previous iterations as the Texas winds started blowing mightily on the weekend, putting danger and drama around every corner and setting up a wild finish as Brian Harman tried to hang onto his 36-hole and 54-hole leads.
Harman jumped out to the lead with a stellar second round but was in danger of simply falling back on Saturday as he dealt with brutally difficult conditions amid the wind. He pieced everything together to ultimately shoot even on the day, but that allowed some of the few players who were able to go low, Andrew Novak and Tom Hoge, in particular, to charge up close behind him and make the former Open Champion sweat through the final 18 holes of action.
While it might not be the big names on top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, though, it's a fun snapshot at how things have been setting up and, more importantly, it's a good payout and purse for these players to get their hands on to earn their prize money for the week. So let's get into just how much the payouts are for this PGA Tour event this week, starting with how much the winner will take home and just how much total money is on the line.
Valero Texas Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The Valeron Texas Open winner will get a hefty $1.71 million in prize money for their victory at TPC San Antonio this week, up about $150,000 from what we saw a couple of weeks ago at the Valspar and even with what we saw at Houston last week. Both the Valero and Houston boast a $9.5 million purse which, for a non-signature event on the PGA Tour, is a nice chunk of change to have allotted, which probably explains why we've seen solid fields for both events despite their proximity on the schedule to The Masters.
Valero Texas Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Here is the prize money for every finishing position at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.
Finishing Position
Valero Texas Open Prize Money
Winner
$1.71 million
2nd
$1.0355 million
3rd
$655,500
4th
$465,500
5th
$389,500
6th
$344,375
7th
$320,625
8th
$296,875
9th
$277,875
10th
$258,875
11th
$239,875
12th
$220,875
13th
$201,875
14th
$182,875
15th
$173,375
16th
$163,875
17th
$154,375
18th
$144,875
19th
$135,375
20th
$125,875
21st
$116,375
22nd
$106,875
23rd
$99,275
24th
$91,675
25th
$84,075
26th
$76,475
27th
$73,625
28th
$70,775
29th
$67,925
30th
$65,075
31st
$62,225
32nd
$59,375
33rd
$56,525
34th
$54,150
35th
$51,775
36th
$49,400
37th
$47,025
38th
$45,125
39th
$43,225
40th
$41,325
41st
$39,425
42nd
$37,525
43rd
$35,625
44th
$33,725
45th
$31,825
46th
$29,925
47th
$28,025
48th
$26,505
49th
$25,175
50th
$24,415
51st
$23,845
52nd
$23,275
53rd
$22,895
54th
$22,515
55th
$22,325
56th
$22,135
57th
$21,945
58th
$21,755
59th
$21,565
60th
$21,375
61st
$21,185
62nd
$20,995
63rd
$20,805
64th
$20,615
65th
$20,425
66th
$20,235
One thing that's cool to see is that it appears that the sponsors and the PGA Tour made a concerted effort to make sure that the Top 65 (which is where the cut line falls each week) were able to get at least $20,000 in prize money — so much so that the 66th person who was tied on the number is also able to clear that mark.
Beyond that, everyone finishing in the Top 22 clears six figures this week, though only the winner and runner-up are able to get over the seven-figure mark on their payday. Obviously, it pales in comparison to the money we'll see on the line at Augusta next week but it's still a nice chunk of change, especially for players who were unable to qualify for The Masters to have a chance at one of those massive payouts.
Valero Texas Open purse and winner's prize money for the last 5 years
How much has the prize money for the Valero Texas Open blown up in recent years? While the jumps have been there, the last five years shows it's been a steady climb.
Year
Total Purse
Winner (Prize Money)
2025 Valero Texas Open
$9.5 million
TBD ($1.71 million)
2024 Valero Texas Open
$9.2 million
Akshay Bhatia ($1.656 million)
2023 Valero Texas Open
$8.9 million
Corey Conners ($1.606 million)
2022 Valero Texas Open
$8.6 million
J.J. Spaun ($1.548 million)
2021 Valero Texas Open
$7.7 million
Jordan Spieth ($1.386 million)
On one hand, seeing the total purse for the tournament grow $1.8 million over just the last five years is pretty crazy when you think about it. But again, the incremental climb to that point hasn't made it sound quite like that. Perhaps the more stark jump was from 2018 to 2019. From 2011-18, the purse was standard at $6.2 million every year for this event but then jumped to $7.5 million the year before COVID-19 hit and canceled the event. That big jump has now set the standard as the purses keep increasing.