Valkyries just stole the show with overlooked players no one saw coming

WNBA expansion was talked about for a long time, and it's finally here. The Golden State Valkyries are the WNBA's first expansion team since the Atlanta Dream joined the league in 2008. After a year and a half of preparation, they finally played their first preseason game at Chase Center on Tuesday against the LA Sparks.

If you've been reading FanSided's WNBA preseason coverage, you'll know it's been hard to predict what the Valkyries are doing with their brand-new team. Their first game was finally a chance to see their on court product, or at least a sample of it.

What followed was a glimpse into the talents of various players that WNBA fans have either never had the chance to see since they played overseas, or didn't see much on their previous teams. Of course, players like Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton, Temi Fegbenle and Monique Billings have had roles on other teams before — but this is the first time they are considered "core" players. Along with seeing them get extended time, other players shined in this new system.

The Golden State Valkyries are going to give role players a chance to star

One in particular was Laeticia Amihere, who signed with the Valkyries as a free agent this season. Amihere was drafted out of South Carolina No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2022, but failed to crack the rotation under previous head coach Tanisha Wright. After contributing to a South Carolina National Championship run as well as performing well for the Canadian National team over the years, fans were confused about Amihere's lack of minutes in Atlanta. She had (and has) the skill to be a great rotation player in the WNBA, maybe more if given the chance. She wasn't given that chance in Atlanta.

Now in Golden State, it might be Amihere's time to shine. She led scorers for the Valkyries in their first preseason game with 20 points on 7-11 shots from the field and 2-4 three pointers. If she keeps that up, she could have her best season yet in 2025 with this brand new franchise.

There isn't much indication of where this roster is heading in terms of cuts, with there being no precedent. Head coach Natalie Nakase told media over the weekend that "the best 12 won't necessarily be the most talented 12" when it comes to choosing her final roster.

The Valkyries have one more preseason game on Sunday May 11 before they start their inaugural season on Friday May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Final rosters are due on May 15, but teams will likely trim down before then to allow a few days of practice with the final team. With Golden State playing on Sunday, their roster will likely be finalized by Monday or Tuesday of next week.