Valkyries are teaching the WNBA an important lesson about its future

To be sure, stars like Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Sonia Citron are moving the needle for engagement in the WNBA. But at the same time, one team is proving that a superstar is not necessary to find success in the W.

The league's latest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, have been a driving force behind the WNBA breaking attendance records this season. And it's not just when Caitlin Clark is playing in California. According to data, the newest WNBA franchise has sold out 17 of their home games. They have averaged more than 18,000 fans per game and have one of the best environments in the W despite not having a household name on the team.

As the league is expanding to Toronto and Portland next season, and three other cities over the next few years, it is important to look at the how the Valkyries have been marketing the team.

Jess Smith, president of the Valkyries, has used a successful campaign involving television deals and finding the right partners for women's sports. Smith was head of revenue to the popular NWSL franchise, Angel City FC.

It seems she has taken her experience with another women's sports league to the WNBA. She has marketed the organization to new fans and has found a way to engage with fans of a younger generation.

They have partnered with United Airlines to help work with women's sports in the Bay Area. It is a worthwhile endeavor, and one of many ways the team has embraced its community. They had reported before the season started that they had sold more than 17,000 season tickets.

Smith, who spoke with the New York Times, said that only 4.9 percent of those tickets were from season ticket holders of the NBA which the Valkyries share an arena with. The Golden State Warriors (4-time NBA champions) play alongside the Valkyries at the Chase Center.

Having a superstar isn't the only way to fan engagement in the WNBA

It also serves as a lesson to the league as they try to become a star-driven league. Journey players such as Kayla Thornton or upcoming players like Kate Martin have given the fans of Golden State something to cheer about without being promoted as heavily.

Thorton earned her first All-Star appearance this season. Veronica Burton (on her third team) joined the likes of Clark as she scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds in one game in a loss the other day to Phoenix.

Now the as the Valkyries continue to fight for a playoff spot their fans seem to be even more all in than they were at the beginning of the season. The league changed its rules to ensure that every team who enters the postseason gets at least one home playoff game.

If Golden State can get into the postseason, it would not be shocking if they broke a playoff attendance record on top of the one's they already have.