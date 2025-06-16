Valkyries correct offseason mistake by bringing back Kaitlyn Chen

It's okay to admit you've made a mistake. For example, I thought the Golden State Valkyries would be a very bad team this year, and I was wrong! The team is a surprising 5-5 on the year and looks like a solid playoff contender.

Still, I'm not sold that gunning for a playoff spot with a roster full of players who aren't part of the team's future is the best possible use of this season. Golden State still should have found ways to get more young players some opportunities.

They've corrected that mistake somewhat, though, as the team brought preseason fan favorite Kaitlyn Chen back to fill in while numerous Valkyries players are in Europe for EuroBasket.

Kaitlyn Chen is going to get her WNBA chance

Kaitlyn Chen quickly established herself as a fan favorite back during the preseason, but the Valkyries opted to cut her before the season began. It was a move that made sense in the short term for a Valkyries team that seemed intent on competing for a playoff spot, but it prevented Chen from having an opportunity to grow as part of the Golden State franchise.

Now, though, she at least gets an opportunity to show what she can do at the WNBA level. Chen, along with forward Chloe Bibby, has joined the Valkyries. These contracts are not temporary hardship deals, though there's still no guarantee that either player sticks long-term in Golden State, as moves will need to be made when players return from EuroBasket.

Chen played three seasons at Princeton before spending the final season of her collegiate career at UConn. She averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Huskies during the 2024-25 season.

Veronica Burton has established herself as the point guard in Golden State, but with Julie Vanloo competing in EuroBasket, there should be some minutes available for her behind Burton and Carla Leite. Don't expect heavy usage for Chen, but she should be able to play 10ish minutes per game while with the team. She just has to show she can provide value in those limited minutes.

Bibby, the other addition, feels more likely to make an impact on this roster, as Temi Fagbenle's departure to EuroBasket opens up some need in the frontcourt. Either Monique Billings or Laeticia Amihere should shift into the starting lineup, with Bibby getting minutes as a stretchable four.

When will Kaitlyn Chen make her WNBA debut?

Expect to see Chen on the floor for the next Golden State Valkyries game on Tuesday, June 17 when the team heads to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Wings.

The Wings feature Chen's former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 WNBA Draft. Will we get to see the two square off directly during the game?

A win against the 1-11 Wings would move the Valkyries over .500 for the first time since the team was 2-1 on May 23.