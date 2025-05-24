Valkyries could exceed expectations thanks to the least likely sources

Hitting the ground running is daunting for any expansion team, but the Golden State Valkyries assembled a group of veterans ready to win now. Per owner Joe Lacob's request, the front office constructed a squad ready to compete from Day 1. Yet, interestingly enough, a pair of French rookies, guard Carla Leite and forward Janelle Salaün, have been difference-makers for the WNBA's newest franchise.

Leite and Salaün were outstanding in Golden State's first-ever road contest, paving the way for an 82-73 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. They combined for 37 points on an efficient 12-of-21 shooting, including 6-of-10 from 3-point, 10 rebounds and three steals (h/t Underdog WNBA). The duo was instrumental in helping the Valkyries notch a second consecutive win after a not-so-impressive debut.

If Leite and Salaün continue to play this well, Golden State's season-opening blowout loss to the Sparks could be an outlier. They've given veterans like Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes dependable running mates, albeit in a small sample size.

Rookies Carla Leite and Janelle Salaün have made all the difference for upstart Valkyries

Salaün missed Golden State's first meeting with the Sparks as she transitioned from the EuroLeague to the W. But she's been in the lineup for each of the Valkyries' past two games, which have uncoincidentally been wins. Head coach Natalie Nakase instantly inserted her into the starting five, which has paid immediate dividends.

With averages of 14 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals, Salaün has made her presence felt on both ends of the floor. She boasts an intriguing blend of size and shooting, converting 41.7 percent of her six nightly attempts from beyond the arc. Despite the learning curve, it's become clear that playing professionally overseas has expedited the process.

Meanwhile, Leite's given the Valkyries a two-way floor general. The 21-year-old is a defensive stopper ($) who can put the ball on the floor and create for herself and others. Notably and unsurprisingly, she's displayed a great connection with fellow newcomer Salaün. They represented France together at last summer's Olympics.

Neither Los Angeles nor the Washington Mystics necessarily profiles as an intimidating foe. But the Sparks are considered a playoff contender in the eyes of oddsmakers following their offseason blockbuster acquisition of three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum. Nonetheless, the Valkyries have proven they belong and then some, thanks to Leite and Salaün.