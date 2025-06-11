Valkyries rotation outlook: How the guard minutes shift post-Vanloo

The Golden State Valkyries have seemingly found some success, winning their last two games after a four-game losing streak. Hopefully, they can maintain this success without one of their star point guards. The Valks announced today that Julie Vanloo will play in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket, representing Belgium.

Vanloo has been a staple for Golden State so far this season, so her presence will be missed. She has made an appearance in every game this season and has started two. One of her starts was their latest match-up against the Los Angeles Sparks, where the Valkyries won in overtime. She is averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.

The final EuroBasket game is scheduled for June 29. So, depending on how far Vanloo and Belgium make it in the tournament, and how much time she needs before resuming WNBA play again, we could see her suit up sometime after the 29th.

In the meantime, the Valkyries have prepared themselves for Vanloo's absence, with a signing I was personally waiting for.

Veteran guard Aerial Powers joining Golden State Valkyries

On Tuesday, the Valkyries announced that they have signed free-agent Aerial Powers. Powers was drafted as the fifth overall pick by the Dallas Wings in 2016. She has nine years of WNBA experience that she will be bringing to Golden State.

Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard @aerial_powers23.



Powers will join the team immediately and be available against Seattle on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/eK7aJumcf6 — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 10, 2025

Powers' WNBA accolades started in her rookie year, when she made the 2016 All-Rookie team. A few years later, in 2019, she helped lead the Washington Mystics to win their first-ever championship. She had a stand-out 2019 season, averaging 11.4 points per game.

She has had her struggles with injuries. In 2024, she played only 17 games before becoming inactive due to a calf injury. Although through those 17 games, she averaged 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Valkyries fans should be thrilled about this signing. Adding another veteran voice to a locker room is always beneficial, and as long as Powers can stay healthy, she could make an immediate impact on the court. Powers could play as soon as this Saturday when the Valks face off against the Seattle Storm.

Golden State is not the only party excited about this signing. Aerial Powers went to social media to share her excitement following the announcement.