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Valspar Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Innisbrook

Avoiding getting bit on the Copperhead Course can pay a nice chunk of money.
ByCody Williams|
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Valspar Championship 2026
Valspar Championship 2026 | Sam Navarro/GettyImages

The Valspar Championship isn't the most prestigious event on the PGA Tour, nor does it pay out the biggest prize money. One thing that can definitely be said, though, is that it always provides a fascinatingly entertaining test at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, and the 2026 tournament was no different. It might not be playing for a record payout like last week, but it can still mean quite a lot to get the win at the Valspar.

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The 2026 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course offers a $9.1 million purse, up for the fifth straight year.
  • The winner will earn $1.638 million, with the runner-up receiving nearly $1 million as well.
  • Top 22 finishers secure over $100,000 each, boosting their FedEx Cup standings and seasonal earnings.

Sungjae Im entered Sunday with the lead after holding onto it late on Saturday. However, the wheels came off early for the 54-hole leader, putting him behind the chase pack, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith, David Lipsky and Brandt Snedeker. However, there was still a ton of golf to be played, and a grueling race to the finish. And waiting at the end amid the paint cans is some prize money, and we're breaking down the winner's share, full distribution for every finishing postion, and more for the 2026 Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 Valspar Championship will take home a cool $1.638 million for their victory at Innisbrook. By no means is that one of the richest winner's shares in golf, but it's obviously still a ton of money. It's also an increased prize money total for the winner with the total purse at the Valspar increasing for the fifth straight year. Now, the total purse is up to $9.1 million, which means it's far more profitable to head to Innisbrook than it has been in year's past.

Perhaps that will mean we will see the field at the Valspar continue to get better after making some recent strides in that department. But for the players in the field this week, they'll be the ones reaping the benefits.

Valspar Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Finishing Position

2026 Valspar Championship Prize Money

Winner

$1.638 million

2nd

$991,900

3rd

$627,900

4th

$445,900

5th

$373,100

6th

$329,875

7th

$307,125

8th

$284,375

9th

$266,175

10th

$247,975

11th

$229,775

12th

$211,575

13th

$193,375

14th

$175,175

15th

$166,075

16th

$156,975

17th

$147,875

18th

$138,775

19th

$129,675

20th

$120,575

21st

$111,475

22nd

$102,375

23rd

$95,095

24th

$87,815

25th

$80,535

26th

$73,255

27th

$70,525

28th

$67,795

29th

$65,065

30th

$62,335

31st

$59,605

32nd

$56,875

33rd

$54,145

34th

$51,870

35th

$49,595

36th

$47,320

37th

$45,045

38th

$43,225

39th

$41,405

40th

$39,585

41st

$37,765

42nd

$35,945

43rd

$34,125

44th

$32,305

45th

$30,485

46th

$28,665

47th

$26,845

48th

$25,389

49th

$24,115

50th

$23,387

51st

$22,841

52nd

$22,295

53rd

$21,931

54th

$21,567

55th

$21,385

56th

$21,203

57th

$21,021

58th

$20,839

59th

$20,657

60th

$20,475

61st

$20,293

62nd

$20,111

63rd

$19,929

64th

$19,747

65th

$19,565

66th

$19,383

67th

$19,201

68th

$19,019

69th

$18,837

70th

$18,655

71st

$18,473

72nd

$18,291

73rd

$18,109

74th

$17,927

The runner-up at the Valspar will come up just short of earning seven figures in prize money, though I'm not sure there's a person on the planet who would turn down a casual $991,000 because it's shy of a million. Regardless, there is still some nice prize money being handed out in the heart of the Florida swing, with the top 22 finishers at the Valspar getting over the six-figure mark for their payouts this week.

While we obviously get into more marginal amounts of money with the 74 players who made the cut this week at Innisbrook as we get to the bottom of the leaderboard, it's still a good opportunity to compete with a handful of the PGA Tour's top players, get a payday, and also make up some ground in the always-important FedEx Cup race (and the money that awaits at the end of that rainbow.

Valspar Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize

Total Purse

2025 Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland

$1.566 million

$8.7 million

2024 Valspar Championship

Peter Malnati

$1.512 million

$8.4 million

2023 Valspar Championship

Taylor Moore

$1.458 million

$8.1 million

2022 Valspar Championship

Sam Burns

$1.404 million

$7.8 million

2021 Valspar Championship

Sam Burns

$1.242 million

$6.9 million

It's absolutely reasonable for a golf fan to look at the $9.1 million purse for the 2026 Valspar Championship and recognize that it's one of the smaller overall pools of prize money on the PGA Tour. But I'm always interested in the fact that, even despite that, we've seen the purse and winner's prize increase year after year, and monumentally so. It's wild to think that just five years ago, the total purse at the Valspar was under $7 million.

Since that time, though, the total purse has increased by more than $2 million, with the winner's prize going up by more than $300,000. That's the type of money that has been consistently flowing into the PGA Tour and the game of golf essentially since LIV's inception and the pandemic. Regardless, I'm sure you won't find many players complaining, especially the ones who add their names to the list of winners at the Valspar.

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