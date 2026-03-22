Valspar Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Innisbrook

The Valspar Championship isn't the most prestigious event on the PGA Tour, nor does it pay out the biggest prize money. One thing that can definitely be said, though, is that it always provides a fascinatingly entertaining test at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, and the 2026 tournament was no different. It might not be playing for a record payout like last week, but it can still mean quite a lot to get the win at the Valspar.
Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course offers a $9.1 million purse, up for the fifth straight year.
- The winner will earn $1.638 million, with the runner-up receiving nearly $1 million as well.
- Top 22 finishers secure over $100,000 each, boosting their FedEx Cup standings and seasonal earnings.
Sungjae Im entered Sunday with the lead after holding onto it late on Saturday. However, the wheels came off early for the 54-hole leader, putting him behind the chase pack, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith, David Lipsky and Brandt Snedeker. However, there was still a ton of golf to be played, and a grueling race to the finish. And waiting at the end amid the paint cans is some prize money, and we're breaking down the winner's share, full distribution for every finishing postion, and more for the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Valspar Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winner of the 2026 Valspar Championship will take home a cool $1.638 million for their victory at Innisbrook. By no means is that one of the richest winner's shares in golf, but it's obviously still a ton of money. It's also an increased prize money total for the winner with the total purse at the Valspar increasing for the fifth straight year. Now, the total purse is up to $9.1 million, which means it's far more profitable to head to Innisbrook than it has been in year's past.
Perhaps that will mean we will see the field at the Valspar continue to get better after making some recent strides in that department. But for the players in the field this week, they'll be the ones reaping the benefits.
Valspar Championship payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
2026 Valspar Championship Prize Money
Winner
$1.638 million
2nd
$991,900
3rd
$627,900
4th
$445,900
5th
$373,100
6th
$329,875
7th
$307,125
8th
$284,375
9th
$266,175
10th
$247,975
11th
$229,775
12th
$211,575
13th
$193,375
14th
$175,175
15th
$166,075
16th
$156,975
17th
$147,875
18th
$138,775
19th
$129,675
20th
$120,575
21st
$111,475
22nd
$102,375
23rd
$95,095
24th
$87,815
25th
$80,535
26th
$73,255
27th
$70,525
28th
$67,795
29th
$65,065
30th
$62,335
31st
$59,605
32nd
$56,875
33rd
$54,145
34th
$51,870
35th
$49,595
36th
$47,320
37th
$45,045
38th
$43,225
39th
$41,405
40th
$39,585
41st
$37,765
42nd
$35,945
43rd
$34,125
44th
$32,305
45th
$30,485
46th
$28,665
47th
$26,845
48th
$25,389
49th
$24,115
50th
$23,387
51st
$22,841
52nd
$22,295
53rd
$21,931
54th
$21,567
55th
$21,385
56th
$21,203
57th
$21,021
58th
$20,839
59th
$20,657
60th
$20,475
61st
$20,293
62nd
$20,111
63rd
$19,929
64th
$19,747
65th
$19,565
66th
$19,383
67th
$19,201
68th
$19,019
69th
$18,837
70th
$18,655
71st
$18,473
72nd
$18,291
73rd
$18,109
74th
$17,927
The runner-up at the Valspar will come up just short of earning seven figures in prize money, though I'm not sure there's a person on the planet who would turn down a casual $991,000 because it's shy of a million. Regardless, there is still some nice prize money being handed out in the heart of the Florida swing, with the top 22 finishers at the Valspar getting over the six-figure mark for their payouts this week.
While we obviously get into more marginal amounts of money with the 74 players who made the cut this week at Innisbrook as we get to the bottom of the leaderboard, it's still a good opportunity to compete with a handful of the PGA Tour's top players, get a payday, and also make up some ground in the always-important FedEx Cup race (and the money that awaits at the end of that rainbow.
Valspar Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize
Total Purse
2025 Valspar Championship
Viktor Hovland
$1.566 million
$8.7 million
2024 Valspar Championship
Peter Malnati
$1.512 million
$8.4 million
2023 Valspar Championship
Taylor Moore
$1.458 million
$8.1 million
2022 Valspar Championship
Sam Burns
$1.404 million
$7.8 million
2021 Valspar Championship
Sam Burns
$1.242 million
$6.9 million
It's absolutely reasonable for a golf fan to look at the $9.1 million purse for the 2026 Valspar Championship and recognize that it's one of the smaller overall pools of prize money on the PGA Tour. But I'm always interested in the fact that, even despite that, we've seen the purse and winner's prize increase year after year, and monumentally so. It's wild to think that just five years ago, the total purse at the Valspar was under $7 million.
Since that time, though, the total purse has increased by more than $2 million, with the winner's prize going up by more than $300,000. That's the type of money that has been consistently flowing into the PGA Tour and the game of golf essentially since LIV's inception and the pandemic. Regardless, I'm sure you won't find many players complaining, especially the ones who add their names to the list of winners at the Valspar.
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