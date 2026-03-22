Valspar Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Innisbrook

The Valspar Championship isn't the most prestigious event on the PGA Tour, nor does it pay out the biggest prize money. One thing that can definitely be said, though, is that it always provides a fascinatingly entertaining test at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, and the 2026 tournament was no different. It might not be playing for a record payout like last week, but it can still mean quite a lot to get the win at the Valspar.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The 2026 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course offers a $9.1 million purse, up for the fifth straight year.

The winner will earn $1.638 million, with the runner-up receiving nearly $1 million as well.

Top 22 finishers secure over $100,000 each, boosting their FedEx Cup standings and seasonal earnings.

Sungjae Im entered Sunday with the lead after holding onto it late on Saturday. However, the wheels came off early for the 54-hole leader, putting him behind the chase pack, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith, David Lipsky and Brandt Snedeker. However, there was still a ton of golf to be played, and a grueling race to the finish. And waiting at the end amid the paint cans is some prize money, and we're breaking down the winner's share, full distribution for every finishing postion, and more for the 2026 Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 Valspar Championship will take home a cool $1.638 million for their victory at Innisbrook. By no means is that one of the richest winner's shares in golf, but it's obviously still a ton of money. It's also an increased prize money total for the winner with the total purse at the Valspar increasing for the fifth straight year. Now, the total purse is up to $9.1 million, which means it's far more profitable to head to Innisbrook than it has been in year's past.

Perhaps that will mean we will see the field at the Valspar continue to get better after making some recent strides in that department. But for the players in the field this week, they'll be the ones reaping the benefits.

Valspar Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Finishing Position 2026 Valspar Championship Prize Money Winner $1.638 million 2nd $991,900 3rd $627,900 4th $445,900 5th $373,100 6th $329,875 7th $307,125 8th $284,375 9th $266,175 10th $247,975 11th $229,775 12th $211,575 13th $193,375 14th $175,175 15th $166,075 16th $156,975 17th $147,875 18th $138,775 19th $129,675 20th $120,575 21st $111,475 22nd $102,375 23rd $95,095 24th $87,815 25th $80,535 26th $73,255 27th $70,525 28th $67,795 29th $65,065 30th $62,335 31st $59,605 32nd $56,875 33rd $54,145 34th $51,870 35th $49,595 36th $47,320 37th $45,045 38th $43,225 39th $41,405 40th $39,585 41st $37,765 42nd $35,945 43rd $34,125 44th $32,305 45th $30,485 46th $28,665 47th $26,845 48th $25,389 49th $24,115 50th $23,387 51st $22,841 52nd $22,295 53rd $21,931 54th $21,567 55th $21,385 56th $21,203 57th $21,021 58th $20,839 59th $20,657 60th $20,475 61st $20,293 62nd $20,111 63rd $19,929 64th $19,747 65th $19,565 66th $19,383 67th $19,201 68th $19,019 69th $18,837 70th $18,655 71st $18,473 72nd $18,291 73rd $18,109 74th $17,927

The runner-up at the Valspar will come up just short of earning seven figures in prize money, though I'm not sure there's a person on the planet who would turn down a casual $991,000 because it's shy of a million. Regardless, there is still some nice prize money being handed out in the heart of the Florida swing, with the top 22 finishers at the Valspar getting over the six-figure mark for their payouts this week.

While we obviously get into more marginal amounts of money with the 74 players who made the cut this week at Innisbrook as we get to the bottom of the leaderboard, it's still a good opportunity to compete with a handful of the PGA Tour's top players, get a payday, and also make up some ground in the always-important FedEx Cup race (and the money that awaits at the end of that rainbow.

Valspar Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Total Purse 2025 Valspar Championship Viktor Hovland $1.566 million $8.7 million 2024 Valspar Championship Peter Malnati $1.512 million $8.4 million 2023 Valspar Championship Taylor Moore $1.458 million $8.1 million 2022 Valspar Championship Sam Burns $1.404 million $7.8 million 2021 Valspar Championship Sam Burns $1.242 million $6.9 million

It's absolutely reasonable for a golf fan to look at the $9.1 million purse for the 2026 Valspar Championship and recognize that it's one of the smaller overall pools of prize money on the PGA Tour. But I'm always interested in the fact that, even despite that, we've seen the purse and winner's prize increase year after year, and monumentally so. It's wild to think that just five years ago, the total purse at the Valspar was under $7 million.

Since that time, though, the total purse has increased by more than $2 million, with the winner's prize going up by more than $300,000. That's the type of money that has been consistently flowing into the PGA Tour and the game of golf essentially since LIV's inception and the pandemic. Regardless, I'm sure you won't find many players complaining, especially the ones who add their names to the list of winners at the Valspar.