Veteran Packers starter skips minicamp in silent contract protest

Fortunately, the Green Bay Packers do not have a Rafael Devers situation on their hands. Unlike the Red Sox DH who recently refused to play first base, Elgton Jenkins has made every indication he's willing to switch to center full-time. Unfortunately, that switch has resulted in a camp holdout.

Jenkins is not participating in the Packers' offseason programs because of the financial ramifications of his move to center. That's according to Rob Demovksy of ESPN.

It boils down to this: Tackles make more money than guards and guards make more money than centers. Every time Jenkins shifts further inside, he reduces the ceiling on his potential future earnings.

Elgton Jenkins wants financial reassurances from the Packers

Jenkins is making an average of $17 million per year on his current deal, which ends after the 2026 season. Kansas City's Creed Humphrey and Philadelphia's Cam Jurgens are making $18 and $17 million per year, but the next highest-paid center is Chicago's Drew Dalman at $14 million.

By comparison, the top eight guard salaries in the league exceed the top center salary, up to $23.4 million. As for tackles, there are 20 making more than $18 million per year, up to $28.1 million.

Even if Jenkins is an All-Pro level center, as Green Bay hopes he can be, he would be unlikely to make as much money in that position as guards and tackles who aren't even Pro Bowlers.

A holdlout is a frustrating situation to deal with, but Jenkins' concerns are legitimate.

ESPN floated the idea of a compromise that might get Jenkins back on the field: The Packers could guarantee a chunk of the $32.8 million remaining on the deal. Demovsky doubts Green Bay will be willing to adjust his contract with so little time remaining on it.

If I were Jenkins, I'd be listening to Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson amid his holdout and nodding.

“If I sat here with four sacks, they’d want a pay cut and some money back," Hendrickson told reporters.

If Jenkins was underperforming, you'd expect an NFL team to try to restructure his contract. Instead, he has played all five positions across the line, not because he was struggling in one spot or the other, but because they needed him to do what was best for the team. Doing what's best for the player financially is a reasonable ask in return.