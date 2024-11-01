Victor Wembanyama made even more history with a ridiculous performance against the Jazz
The San Antonio Spurs clinched a dominant 106-88 victory over the Utah Jazz last night, highlighted by a historic performance from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs’ star tallied his second career 5x5 game, finishing with 27 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks, and 5 steals — a feat involving at least five stats in each major category.
This remarkable stat line places Wembanyama alongside Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, who holds six 5x5 games over 1,238 career appearances. Wembanyama now stands as the only active player with two such games, surpassing notable names like Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Jusuf Nurkic, and Nicolas Batum, each with one.
“He’s more of a perimeter player than a post player,” head coach Gregg Popovich said of Wembanyama's versatility after the game, noting the rookie's 13 three-point attempts. “We want him to be able to do everything — iso, shoot … it depends on the situation and what’s going on.”
Victor Wembanyama is just going to keep breaking records
Since his debut, the 2023-2024 Rookie of the Year has dazzled fans with his unique mix of athleticism and skill at 7-foot-4. His first 5x5 game came in a loss to the Lakers last season, where he logged 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 blocks, and 5 steals in a mere 31 minutes — the fastest such stat line ever recorded. Wembanyama’s highlights also include a game against the Knicks last season, where he became the first rookie to post a 40-point, 20-rebound game.
Wembanyama’s impact has intensified the Spurs' urgency to build a contending team around him, aiming not to waste his generational talent. Coach Popovich, reminiscent of his development of Tim Duncan, sees Wembanyama as a cornerstone. With the addition of rookie Stephon Castle and veteran Chris Paul, San Antonio may push for a play-in spot this season. Wembanyama currently averages 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks over five games, holding the highest odds for Defensive Player of the Year.
Wembanyama’s next game against Minnesota will feature a matchup against fellow Frenchman and defensive anchor Rudy Gobert. With every performance, he continues making history — it’s just a question of when he’ll next dial into attack mode.