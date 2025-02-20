Victor Wembanyama injury history: Every ailment that has caused him to miss games in his career

San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the rest of the season with deep vein thrombosis in right shoulder. Essentially, the Spurs discovered a blood clot in Wemby's should following NBA All-Star weekend. Per Shams Charania, the Spurs believe and hope this is an isolated condition.

The Spurs had been competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and currently sit in the No. 12 spot. San Antonio making the Play-In Tournament would've been a huge boost for the NBA, especially as traditional powers like the Golden State Warriors fade into obscurity. Wembanyama was tabbed a can't-miss prospect – and he surely still is, assuming this is an injury he can come back from when ready – and his first postseason appearance would have been must-see television.

What is deep vein thrombosis? Details of Victor Wembanyama's injury

Per The Mayo Clinic, "deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body." However, the clinic also notes that the ailment traditionally occurs in the legs, rather than the shoulder. Other NBA players have dealt with similar blood clot injuries in the past, with Ausar Thompson missing eight months just last season, and Brandon Ingram suffering a similar fate.

The Spurs are optimistic that Wembanyama will make a full recovery by the start of next season.

Victor Wembanyama injury history:

Wembanyama has only been in the league for a few years, and like most players his size has suffered a number of injuries. Wembanyama is asked to do a lot for this Spurs team, and puts his body on the line on a nightly basis.

2023-24 season

Wembanyama suffered a series of lower-body injuries to start his career, including ankle and hip issues. The Spirs also rested Wemby on several occasions midseason since they were out of the postseason race. That March, Wembanyama suffered a separate shoulder injury and multiple ankle ailments. Overall, though, Wemby still managed to play in 71 games during the 2023-24 season, averaging over 21 points per game and winning NBA Rookie of the Year.

2024-25 season

Wembanyama missed various games with knee and back injuries, as well as an illness in February. However, he will miss the rest of the season with a severe clotting issue in his shoulder. As mentioned above, Wemby was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, which has impacted multiple NBA players before him such as Ausar Thompson and Brandon Ingram. It's unclear how much time Wemby is expected to miss overall, but the Spurs believe he'll be ready for the start of next season.