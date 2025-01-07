Victor Wembanyama is closer than you think to overtaking Nikola Jokic as the NBA's best big man
It didn't take long, but Victor Wembanyama is already closing the gap that separates him from some of the best centers in the NBA. The second-year superstar continued to assert himself in the conversation of the best big man in the league behind his stellar play and he may had made a major statement towards that claim in the San Antonio Spurs-Denver back-to-back.
On Friday, Wemby made a massive statement against Nikola Jokic, leading his Spurs to a 113-110 victory over the former NBA Champions. The second-year phenom put together another strong performance, dropping 35 points, grabbing 18 rebounds, and blocking two shots.
He followed that up with another stellar outing on Saturday, recording 20 points and 23 rebounding performances in a losing effort to Jokic and the Nuggets. He shows that he goes toe-to-toe with the best big man in basketball.
Has Wembanyama closed the gap on Nikola Jokic?
If there is any doubt that Wembanyama is hot on the trail of the best big men in the league, this past weekend should put that conversation to bed.
Wembanyama went toe-to-toe with Jokic and was not just competent but arguably better. His ability to hold his own against the reigning MVP shows just how far he has come in two seasons and should help his case for best center in the league.
Jokic had high praise for Wembanyama following their Saturday matchup, describing Wemby as a "special player."
“I think he's a special player,” Jokic said.“I think he's going to be one of a kind and someone who will be remembered forever”.
His play this season has launched him into elite status — he's averaging 25.7 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks, and he has his Spurs in the playoff mix with an 18-17 record. He's currently fourth in the league in Box Plus-Minus, a box-scored based estimate of total impact, trailing only Jokic, Giannis Antetkounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It seems Wembanyama is knocking on the door and is coming for that No. 1 center spot.