Victor Wembanyama's former teammate isn't impressed with his start in San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama is amidst a transcendent second season, posting numbers few NBA players have ever come close to.
The newly crowned All-Star has continued to play superbly thus far in year two, living up to the lofty expectations placed on him entering the 2023 Draft.
While some may have been surprised by Wembanyama's performance this early in his career, those who know him best saw it coming.
While on the Young Man and the Three podcast, Washington Wizards wing —and former Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Couilibaly — shared his perspective on Wembanyama's success.
"I'm impressed, but not impressed," Coulibaly said while speaking on Wembanyama. "He always wanted to be the greatest, always wanted to be the best, and he puts in work. He works alot and always want to be the first in the gym, and he learns a lot about basketball even off the court."
Bilal Coulibably knew the Spurs had a star in Wemby
Coulibaly's comments highlight just how close his relationship is with Wembanyama. The two are childhood friends who shared the court during their time with Metropolitian 92 in France, and now both represent the French national team.
If it wasn't clear enough, Wembnayama is well on his way to becoming one of the best players in the world. So far, he is averaging 24.3 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field, keeping his Spurs within striking distance of a postseason berth.
He has managed to break records along the way, cementing his status as a rising star.
Meanwhile, Coulibaly has been one bright spot for the 12-39 Washington Wizards. He recorded a triple-double against the Brooklyn Nets on February 5th, and followed that up with a 17-point performance against the Hawks over the weekend.