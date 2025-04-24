Vikings 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Trading down is the top priority

No team should be more motivated than the Minnesota Vikings when it comes to engineering trades to add draft picks. They head into Thursday's event with only four picks to work with. That's not enough volume to help GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah give his roster enough juice to overtake the Detroit Lions in the NFC North standings.

The singular question dominating the news cycle in Minnesota at the moment is who will be their starting quarterback when Week 1 arrives. J.J. McCarthy is the odds-on favorite but handing such a large amount of responsibility to a player who hasn't played a single NFL snap is a risky proposition. This roster is built to compete now and McCarthy is going to need time to get up to speed.

That's why whispers about the Vikings trying to bring in a veteran have been making the rounds this week. In truth, the specific identity of Minnesota's starting quarterback should not influence their draft strategy too much. Here's now the team's draft should go.

Vikings mock draft Round 1 pick: Grey Zabel

Minnesota has gone to great lengths to rebuild the interior of their offensive line this offseason. Signing center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries in free agency should do wonders to help the Vikings control the line of scrimmage.

At first glance, that makes the idea of spending a first-round pick on Zabel an inefficient use of resources. The reality is that leaving Blake Brandel as the starting left guard would ruin the money spent to upgrade the other two spots. His PFF average of 55.2 last season ranked him as the 99th-ranked guard among 136 qualifying players.

Zabel will face a big jump as he transitions from FCS football to the NFL. The dominating play he displayed at the Senior Bowl proved to scouts that he's capable of making that leap. The Vikings can spend their first round pick on him and slot him in as an immediate starter at left guard. Having such a stout interior line can unlock a lot of options for Vikings' quarterbacks in 2025 and beyond.

Vikings mock draft Round 3 pick: Jamaree Caldwell

The team's lack of a second round pick really starts to sting as they are forced to wait until Round 3 to find reinforcements for their defensive tackle rotation. Jamaree Caldwell's tape at Oregon is riddled with inconsistency, but the flashes of brilliance are enough to earn him a spot in the middle rounds.

At his best, Caldwell is a massive human who can make a big impact on the inside as a nose or defensive tackle. The Vikings will need to keep his weight down if they want to see him produce more explosive plays. That limited his effectivness with the Ducks.

Some might suggest that Minnesota should take a prospect with a higher floor here but they should be gambling on potential difference makers. That's the sort of player they need to find if they want to gain ground in their own division.

Vikings mock draft Round 5 pick: Kyle Kennard

Prospects who led the SEC in sacks don't often fall this far in the draft. Kyle Kennard's likely status as a one trick pony in the NFL is why he projects to be available in Day Three.

Fortunately for Kennard, that trick is quite valuable. He's a stand-up edge rusher who uses his burst and long arms to wreak havoc on the edge. He should be able to play meaningful snaps as a pass rushing specialist which makes him a good choice for Minneosta in Round 5.

Vikings mock draft Round 6 pick: Jalen McLeod

Minnesota should focus their last pick in this year's draft at finding a guy who can make an impact on their defensive two-deep and special teams. Linebacker Jalen McLeod fits that mold as a good, steady athlete who shows good discipline on all fronts.

McLeod doesn't possess elite athletic traits but he was highly productive during both of his college stops. He didn't jump off the screen at Auburn but he was a steady maker who made more than his share of routine plays.

Minnesota could use the addition of a steady linebacker like that to their depth chart. McLeod should not be expected to play high-leverage snaps right away but he can grow into a solid rotation piece in time. That outcome is more than enough to merit consideration from the Vikings in Round 6.