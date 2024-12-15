Vikings legend proves he's royalty with Randy Moss jersey after cancer diagnosis
By Mark Powell
Former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen now plays for the Carolina Panthers, but he'll be remembered for the numbers he put up in Minneapolis. Thielen was floated as a possible wide receiver upgrade at the trade deadline, but he's also been a valuable asset for Bryce Young and Co., especially since the former No. 1 overall pick was inserted back into the starting lineup.
Thielen is not the player he once was, but he still has plenty left to give as a locker room presence and excellent route runner. Thielen could play in the slot for most teams in the NFL. He is also a Minnesota native, which is why he arrived to the Panthers home game against the Dallas Cowboys wearing a Randy Moss jersey.
Moss was diagnosed with liver cancer, and kept that private up until recent weeks, when he announced his health crisis with the world.
"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. ... Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon," Moss said. "My goal is to get back on television with my team."
Adam Thielen wishes Vikings legend Randy Moss the best
Moss had surgery to put a stent in his liver just after Thanksgiving, and he was hospitalized for six days. The operation involves removing the head of the pancreas, part of the small intestine, the gallbladder and the bile duct, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Moss is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, and arguably the most talented. He has presented himself as a cancer survivor, rather than someone battling the disease. The Marshall product was a four-time All Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. He is enshrined in Canton for a reason, and had 15,000 yards and 150 touchdowns in his career.
Thielen grew up watching Randy, and has credited the Hall of Famer for much of his career trajectory. It's no surprise he wanted to wish Moss the best, even though he plays for another team these days.