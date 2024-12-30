Vikings already getting good injury news for Week 18 showdown with Lions
By Scott Rogust
To say the Minnesota Vikings have shocked the world this season would be a massive understatement. The Vikings are 14-2 on the season with journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold leading the way with his stellar play under center. Now, after a 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings have a chance to not only win the NFC North, but also secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The NFL announced that in Week 18, the Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game will be airing on "Sunday Night Football," given the stakes. The Lions have been viewed as favorites to win the NFC Championship, but have been banged up with injuries throughout the year. As it turns out, the Vikings are only getting healthier heading into the big game.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed on Monday that edge rusher Pat Jones II and running back Aaron Jones are trending toward playing in Sunday's game against the Lions.
Aaron Jones, Pat Jones III trending towards playing in Vikings Week 18 game vs. Lions
Aaron Jones played in the Week 17 matchup against the Packers, his former team, but was not spotted playing much in the second half. That's due in part to a quad contusion he suffered. In that game, the running back recorded 47 rushing yards on 12 carries, four-of-five targets for 30 yards.
So far, it sounds like the Vikings running back should be good to go.
This year, Aaron Jones recorded 1,093 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 245 carries, while catching 46-of-56 targets for 378 yards and two touchdowns.
As for Pat Jones, he suffered his knee injury after a low block by Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. The edge rusher left the game but didn't return. Even so, O'Connell does bring some optimism about his chances to play. Of course, that will depend on his practice status throughout the week.
This year, Pat Jones recorded 39 total tackles (19 solo, 20 assisted) and seven sacks.
The Vikings have the chance to continue to shock the world with a win over the Lions next weekend. If they can, they will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs on the NFC side of the bracket.