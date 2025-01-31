Vikings best case for pushing Sam Darnold out the door is shockingly simple
By Lior Lampert
How the Minnesota Vikings proceed with free-agent-to-be Sam Darnold is one of the 2025 NFL offseason's questions. Following a breakout campaign, the veteran quarterback has potentially played himself into the team's future, though he's slated for a massive payday. Meanwhile, they already have his heir apparent on the roster à la 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, creating a fascinating predicament.
The Vikings invested a top-10 draft choice in McCarthy (and even traded up one spot to do so). Despite two surgeries to repair a torn meniscus in an unexpected redshirt rookie season, they ostensibly have big plans for him. But Darnold's efforts have complicated matters, considering he led Minnesota to a 14-3 record and playoff berth, yielding his first Pro Bowl nod.
Alternatively, many have floated the idea of Minnesota using Darnold as tag-and-trade bait to recoup some value rather than letting him walk for nothing. However, The Athletic's ($) Alec Lewis made the soundest argument for cutting the 27-year-old loose and moving forward with McCarthy.
Vikings best case for pushing Sam Darnold out the door is shockingly simple
Lewis notes that the Vikings have holes to fill across their roster and minimal resources to make personnel upgrades. Minnesota only has four draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so devoting a significant portion of its space to one player would handicap the front office.
With needs along the interior offensive line and secondary, Lewis suggests the Vikings might benefit from allocating their finances elsewhere. The Vikings allowed the fifth-most passing yards in 2024. And notably, their top three cornerbacks, Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin, are set to hit the open market this spring. Moreover, the NFC North runner-ups must beef up the protection for whichever signal-caller is under center after tying for the sixth-most sacks allowed in football.
Given the circumstances, Minnesota's decision to freely part ways with Darnold goes beyond McCarthy. They have to make the best of their situation, which starts with putting the latter in a prime position to succeed. Even if it's at the former's expense, sacrifices must be made for the greater good if the Vikings want to remain in contention.