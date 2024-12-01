Vikings biggest wild card in postseason won't be Sam Darnold
By Quinn Everts
Aaron Jones is a very good running back. His versatility as a runner and a pass-catcher out of the backfield have kept him as a starter in the NFL longer than most other running backs stick around. In his first season as the Vikings lead back, he's been really good... except for the fumbles, which continued into Week 13, as Jones fumbled in the first half against Arizona — his third fumble in three weeks, and his fourth on the season.
Fumble problems are not new to Jones, who fumbled 5 times in 2022, his last full season in the NFL. But he's good enough to justify keeping him on the field and in a semi-workhorse role.
But as the Vikings continue to surprise the NFL behind the stellar play of quarterback Sam Darnold, there's rightfully some nervous energy among Vikings fans that their running back can't hold onto the ball consistently. As the weather gets colder and the defenses Minnesota faces get more stout, this could end up swinging a playoff game in a bad way for the upstart Vikings.
Minnesota doesn't have many running back options outside of Jones
Even if the fumble problems persist for Jones, don't expect his role in this offense to change — the Vikings don't have a ton of running back depth behind him. Cam Akers was acquired by the team a few months ago, and wasn't particularly productive in filling in for Jones while the starter was hurt for a few weeks. Akers is averaging 3.8 yards per carry this season. Ty Chandler is the other running back, who's fine in short-yardage situations but doesn't have nearly the explosiveness or vision that Jones does.
So, Minnesota has to live on the edge this season and through the playoffs, with a very talented running back whos' having trouble hanging on to the ball.