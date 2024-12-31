Vikings have way more to worry about losing than just Sam Darnold this NFL offseason
By John Buhler
For better or worse, we seem to have accepted the fact that Sam Darnold is going to be a one-year wonder with the Minnesota Vikings. While he may be able to recreate this level of success next season, it is almost certainly going to be with another NFL franchise. All signs point to the Vikings pivoting to J.J. McCarthy next fall. I have my reservations about him as a player, but I understand this.
However, Darnold is not the only key piece of this year's juggernaut team that may be on his way out of the Twin Cities this offseason. Yes, I am talking about the Vikings' rockstar defensive coordinator Brian Flores. I totally get that he is or at one point in time was suing the NFL for not getting the New York Giants gig over Brian Daboll, but the man is way too overqualified to stay a coordinator forever
Prior to coming to Minnesota, Flores had been a top assistant under Bill Belichick in New England, as well as a key piece on Mike Tomlin's defensive staff in Pittsburgh. More importantly, he was the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, one who was incredibly combative with ownership there, as well as being the biggest Tua Tagovailoa critic known to mankind. This baggage may stick with him forever.
However, if a team is in dire need of a defensive-minded head coach, few would be better than Flores.
Brian Flores is more of an NFL head-coaching candidate than we realized
With how dominant the Vikings have been across the board this season, everyone who is a part of this team will benefit from this. Darnold will get the contract he deserves. Kevin O'Connell will get the recognition he has earned as one of the best head coaches in the game today. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be praised for building this team. I would venture to guess that Flores will get a look or two as well.
To me, it all comes down to the amount of head-coaching opportunities that may become available. Entering the final week of the regular season, we have three in the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets. While I do not know if Flores is a great fit for any of them, if we do get somewhere around eight or so vacancies, the law of large numbers hints that he will get an interview.
Frankly, Flores may have to wait another year or two to the point it becomes simply undeniable that he needs to be leading one of 32 again. How it ended for him in Miami was the epitome of terrible, but football is a game of perseverance and America is the land of second chances. It is why I think Flores will proceed with caution heading into this offseason cycle, knowing all in well his next shot is his last.
I do have him as a top five defensive-minded head-coaching candidate, but the NFL prefers offense.