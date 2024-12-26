Vikings chance to set up titanic NFC North regular-season finale with Lions just got better
By Kinnu Singh
As the 2024 season nears its end, three of the league’s eight divisions have already been crowned champions. The Kansas City Chiefs have taken the AFC West for the 10th consecutive season, and the Buffalo Bills have clinched the AFC East once again.
Meanwhile, three teams in the NFC North are likely gazing over at the Houston Texans with a hint of scorn, jealousy and bitterness. Despite winning just nine games this season, the Texans have fallen into a AFC South division title by default.
Houston’s three divisional opponents have just 13 wins combined this season. To put that into perspective, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings have each won 13 games, but they’re both locked in a tight race for the division title.
While the Texans can sleep peacefully with their spot secured, the Vikings will have to fight out the final weeks of the season to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.
Jaire Alexander update helps Vikings chances of winning the NFC North
The Vikings are set to host the Green Bay Packers for a divisional matchup in Week 17, but Minnesota appears to be in a good position to pull off a victory. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t optimistic when he was asked if top cornerback Jaire Alexander had a chance of playing this week.
“I’d say probably not,” LaFleur said. according to Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz.
Minnesota has one of the league’s best wide receiver tandems with All-Pro Justin Jefferson and emerging star Jordan Addison. Without Alexander, Green Bay could have a difficult time covering both players throughout the game on Sunday.
Detroit currently holds the division lead due to a head-to-head divisional tiebreaker over Minnesota, but that could still change drastically. The Vikings have an opportunity to seize the top spot in the division — and in the conference — with wins over the final two games of the season.
Regardless of Detroit’s result against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, the Vikings will need to win both games to take the division title. If Minnesota loses to Green Bay and Detroit defeats San Francisco, the Lions would clinch the division before Minnesota has the chance to beat them.
If the Vikings win their Week 17 matchup, their clash with the Lions in Week 18 will have massive postseason implications. The winning team would take the NFC’s No. 1 seed, which offers a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The losing team would fall to the No. 5 seed, which would require a road game against either the Atlanta Falcons or Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.
If both teams lose in Week 17 and the Philadelphia Eagles win out, Minnesota would not be able to get the No. 1 seed. Even with a win in Week 18, Minnesota would fall to the No. 2 seed due to the common opponents' tiebreaker with Philadelphia.