Vikings have a cheaper alternative if Kirk Cousins reunion is too awkward

Trade winds are swirling as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft and Vikings fans are watching closely. Reports now link the Minnesota Vikings to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell as a possible acquisition, stepping into the spotlight as rumors around a potential Kirk Cousins reunion also make headlines.

Howell represents a compelling, cost-effective target for Minnesota with J.J. McCarthy returning from injury.

Why are the Vikings interested in Sam Howell?

The Vikings have spent the offseason tinkering with their quarterback room, a response to ongoing uncertainty. Coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have been vocal about wanting a strong option behind J.J. McCarthy. With the Cousins’ reunion rumors in the air but somewhat unlikely, need to make a move to add depth to their QB room.

Howell’s name keeps surfacing for good reason. At just 24, Howell brings experience having started 17 games for Washington in 2023, throwing for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s under contract for just $1.1 million, a bargain in a market where even backups often command higher salaries. Howell’s low salary gives the Vikings much-needed roster flexibility.

Seattle, now flush with quarterbacks after signing Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, have made Howell available. Reports suggest trade talks could involve only a late-round pick, making Howell a viable option and high-upside alternative to paying steeply for a veteran like Cousins.

Minnesota Vikings QB situation is far from certain

Minnesota’s quarterback situation remains unsettled. They invested heavily in J.J. McCarthy, but he’s yet to play a regular season snap and arrives with lingering injury concerns. Brett Rypien offers experience but hasn’t shown he can carry a playoff-caliber roster. With Kirk Cousins now 36 and coming off a rocky stint in Atlanta, a return to the Vikings is possible but far from certain.

While Cousins represents the safer bet, Howell’s price tag and potential upside could make him the winner in this sweepstakes, especially for a team seeking to maximize every dollar and build for the future. Minnesota feels they have their franchise QB in McCarthy but need to add a little insurance to back him up.

Bringing Cousins back into the fold will only add pressure on McCarthy, which is the last thing O'Connell and the Vikings want. Cousins once took the Vikings to the postseason, and while he was brutal in 2024, he was also coming off a season-ending injury. The Falcons felt pressed to make a decision based on their selection of Michael Penix Jr., and they went with the younger option.

The Vikings would be better off sticking with their gut on McCarthy. Howell, meanwhile, is a career backup. There is a little risk involved.