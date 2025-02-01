Vikings could make first offseason mistake with potential Aaron Jones reunion
Veteran running back Aaron Jones was a big reason why the Minnesota Vikings racked up 14 regular-season wins in 2024. That allows the former Green Bay Packers star to hit free agency at the right time, looking to cash in on a solid season. But while Minnesota should thank Jones for his efforts this year and make a concerted effort to keep the versatile back in the fold, overpaying him could torpedo the team's offseason plans.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes the Vikings are the ideal landing spot for Jones in free agency. He projects that Jones should be able to earn a new contract that will keep him close to the $7 million annual value he signed on his last three-year deal. But that's a risky number for a running back that will be playing his age-31 season in 2025.
Sam Darnold isn't the only free agent the Vikings have to be wary of this offseason
The counterargument from the Vikings perspective is that they do project to have ample cap space to make big moves in the offseason. The upcoming transition from Sam Darnold to J.J. McCarthy at the quarterback position will give the front office more buying power, having a young quarterback also increases the need for the Vikings to surround him with a strong ground game.
It's good news for Jones that this year's free agent class of running backs does not feature the superstar quality of last year's group. Nick Chubb is arguably the top rusher on the open market, but it would be a surprise if the Cleveland Browns let him go. Jones should receive strong offers in free agency if he entertains the idea of departing Minnesota.
In the end, the Vikings and Jones need to come to common ground on a deal that works for both sides. He's an excellent fit for Minnesota's offense and they cannot afford to go backwards at running back this season if they want to remain legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
The Vikings should be more concerned with the years they give Jones rather than the average annual value. Overpaying him on a two-year deal would be a far superior contract than giving him market rate for four seasons. A two-year deal keeping him at $7 million per season would be a nice win for both sides. If he pushes for more, though, a deep draft class should give the team options that will allow it to spend its money elsewhere.