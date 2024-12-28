Vikings could screw over QB-needy teams with potential Sam Darnold plan
The Minnesota Vikings are 13-2 in their first season post-Kirk Cousins. Even the most optimistic fan didn't see this coming, and it's largely due to the unfettered excellence of their $10 million quarterback.
Sam Darnold, a former top pick turned journeyman backup, has quickly ascended the ladder to greatness under the tutelage of Kevin O'Connell. We can acknowledge the extremely favorable circumstances, as Minnesota is equipped with dynamic playmakers and a sturdy offensive line, not to mention a tier-one offensive play-caller. But, in the end, Darnold has earned all the credit. Plenty of mediocre QBs stink it up in favorable settings. Darnold has orchestrated the offense to near perfection.
So good has Darnold been, that it's actually complicating the Vikings' long-term plans. Coming into the season, most folks viewed Darnold as a simple bridge QB to tide Minnesota over until first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was up to speed. Well, McCarthy got hurt in the preseason and hasn't been medically cleared yet, which puts his developmental timeline on hold. Darnold, in the meantime, has dominated, to the point where not bringing him back in 2025 seems borderline irresponsible.
Darnold is set to get a significant paycheck on the free agent market this summer, but the Vikings — understandably — aren't inclined to drop a major long-term contract on his doorstep. McCarthy is still waiting in the wings. Rather than letting Darnold walk and sacrificing a proven winner, however, the Vikings could take an unconventional approach.
Vikings might franchise tag Sam Darnold to keep high-octane offense in tact
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Minnesota could deploy the franchise tag to keep Darnold under contract for one more season and, essentially, give McCarthy a longer runway to develop.
"One option on the table: the franchise tag," she writes. "It’s pricey (more than $40 million) but it buys time. It would give McCarthy another year to develop from the bench, or at least set up a real competition."
At this point, $40 million probably isn't far off from the market price for Darnold. He'd surely prefer to test the open market and lock in a long-term deal after his best season to date, but the Vikings are running a business, and maintaining the flexibility to sever ties with Darnold after next season is good business. There's no guarantee that Darnold can replicate this success, for starters, and McCarthy ought to learn the ropes quickly once he's back. The Vikings' offense, again, is an extremely conducive to quarterback success. McCarthy will benefit from all the bells and whistles that have elevated Darnold.
Darnold's live arm and command of the O'Connell scheme has been utterly impressive, but it's hard to feel like he's a true long-term answer in Minnesota. There's just too much stock tied up in McCarthy, who the Vikings traded up to acquire with the 10th pick last spring.
The franchise tag offers the best of both worlds for Minnesota, extending the Darnold "experiment" for another year while monitoring McCarthy's development once he's back on the practice field. Then, at the end of the 2025 campaign, the Vikings can make a firmer decision, whether it be extending Darnold after another successful season or cutting ties in favor of their up-and-comer.