Vikings DC Brian Flores hints that he will be ultra-aggressive in huge matchup vs. Lions
The team with the best record in the NFC has had some extra time to prepare for quite the divisional rival. The 5-0 Minnesota Vikings return to action this week after their bye, and host Dan Campbell’s Lions. Detroit is riding a three-game winning streak, and in their last two outings have put a combined 89 points on the board. The Lions now lead the NFL with an impressive 30.2 points per contest.
Can the Vikings’ cool off the hot Lions’ attack?
Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores certainly has his work cut out for him this Sunday. Campbell’s Lions have quite the balanced attack. The league’s third-ranked offense in terms of total yards per game (416.0) is fourth in both rushing yards and passing yards. The Lions’ offense has reached the end zone 18 times in five games, nine rushing touchdowns and nine TDs through the air. It looks like quite the daunting task, even for an experienced defensive mind like Flores.
So, what’s the game plan, per se?
Well, you certain can’t spell Brian Flores without the letters F-I-R-E. In his second season with the team, the four-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and former head coach of the Miami Dolphins has built on last season’s defensive improvement with the Purple Gang.
This season, Kevin O'Connell's club ranks 14th in the NFL in total defense, and only the Ravens have allowed fewer yards per game on the ground. Linebackers Pat Jones II (5.0) and Andrew Van Ginkel (3.0), along with defensive end Jonathan Greenard (4.0), have combined for a dozen of the team’s 20 sacks.
The Purple Gang has forced 13 turnovers, including an NFL-best 11 interceptions. Van Ginkel has two of those thefts, returning both picks for scores. While only two teams have allowed more passing yards per game, the bottom line is that Minnesota’s defensive unit has allowed only nine offensive touchdowns in five games.
Still, this Lions’ offense has reached the end zone a combined 11 times in its last two contests. In those games, Jared Goff has connected on 36-of-43 throws (83.7 percent) for 607 yards and five scores without an interception. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs leads a ground game that has totaled at least 110 yards in each outing this year.
Fire? Flores may need Napalm to cool off the cats from the Motor City.